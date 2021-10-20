two ex-soldiers arrested for wanting to create a paramilitary commando bound for Yemen

German justice announced Wednesday, October 20 the arrest of two former Bundeswehr soldiers suspected of having wanted to set up “a terrorist organization»Through the creation of a paramilitary commando. The two men arrested on Wednesday had started preparations to create “a paramilitary unit of 100 to 150 men“, Made up of former police officers or soldiers whom they intended to intervene in the civil war in progress in Yemen, announced federal prosecutor of Karlsruhe.

Read alsoIn Germany, the AfD placed under police surveillance

Their objective : “intervene in the civil war in Yemen by fighting», Then in other areas of conflict. They said “want to “pacify” the civil war zone and force peace negotiations between the Houthi rebels and the Yemeni government», Specifies the press release.

SEE ALSO – Yemen: government forces and Houthi rebels clash in Marib for control of an oil-rich area (June 29, 2021)

Arend-Adolf G. and Achim A., of German nationality, were arrested at dawn for attempting to constitute a “terrorist organization“. In this context, Achim A. “tried with perseverance and over a long period of time to enter into a dialogue with Saudi government officialsIn order to finance the project. “He tried in various ways to establish a channel of communication with Saudi government agencies and to secure a meeting date for the submission of their bid.», Writes the prosecution. However, “all these efforts were in vain”, For lack of reaction from the Saudis.

“Inevitably led to murderous acts“

Beyond the deployment in Yemen, the two suspects wanted to offer the services of their “private military companyIn other conflicts. One of the two accused was responsible for recruiting mercenaries and he had, according to justice, already contacted at least seven people for this purpose. To former members of the Bundeswehr or former police officers, he wanted to offer monthly salaries of around 40,000 euros, says the prosecution. Regarding a possible intervention in Yemen, “the two suspects knew that the unit they were to command would inevitably be called upon to commit murderous acts», Writes the federal prosecution, responsible for terrorism cases. “In addition, they expected civilians to be killed and injured in the fighting as well.“.





The two men were arrested by special forces in the Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald district (south) and Munich (south), prosecutors said. Their apartments and other properties were also searched. According to the weekly Der Spiegel, Arend-Adolf G. and Achim A. were paratroopers in the Bundeswehr and then both worked for Asgaard, a sultry private security company.

Read alsoIn Germany, neo-Nazis nestled in the police force

In 2010, the company created a stir in Berlin by signing a contract with opponents of Somali power. Asgaard, who actively recruits former members of special Bundeswehr and police units, also came under criticism in 2020 after German media revealed she was the hub of a vast network. far right.

The membership of soldiers, including members of the special forces, to the movement of the radical far right has worried for many months the government of Angela Merkel, which set up the “terrorismRacist and anti-Semitic at the forefront of threats. Several slippages have tarnished the reputation of the Bundeswehr in recent years. A KSK special forces company was thus dissolved in 2020, because major thefts of ammunition had been observed there and several of its members had carried out the Hitler salute, illegal, at a party.

In the civil war that is tearing Yemen apart, Saudi Arabia has been intervening since 2015 at the head of a military coalition to support pro-government forces. Houthi rebels, close to Iran, control a large part of northern Yemen, including the capital Sana’a, taken in 2014. The conflict has devastated the poorest country on the Arabian Peninsula, causing the worst humanitarian disaster in progress in the world, according to the UN. It has left tens of thousands of deaths, especially civilians, and millions of displaced people, according to NGOs.

SEE ALSO – Accused of Nazi crimes, 100-year-old former camp guard is tried in Germany