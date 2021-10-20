Two forgers aged 60 and 61 convicted, in correctional

The Pointe-à-Pitre Criminal Court convicted two sexagenarian forgers. Their accomplice, a refugee in Haiti, is the subject of a warrant. All three have manufactured, falsified and resold nearly a hundred certificates of nationality and deeds of recognition of paternity.

Two counterfeiters were convicted on the morning of Tuesday, October 19, by the Pointe-à-Pitre correctional court.

In total, there were three men to operate from Le Moule. They fabricated, falsified and resold nearly a hundred files of certificates of nationality and acts of recognition of paternity. Their clients, Haitian and Dominican nationals, had to pay between 500 and 6,000 euros, depending on the document requested.

The trial

In 2017, at the height of the traffic in false papers, they were known, in Le Moule, as “Papa Stove” and “Papa Gaddafi“.

Four years later, it is two grandpas, who appear at the bar of the criminal court.

Georges Vulgaire, 61, is in a wheelchair; blame it on prostate cancer. A repeat offender, his record contains 30 mentions, “Papa Stove“is currently serving a 12-month prison sentence in La Jaille for counterfeit checks.

Next comes Jean-Marc Tacita, 60 years old, with rare gray hair. “Papa Gaddafi“is a former graphic designer who now lives off various jobs.

” But why engage in the traffic of false administrative documents at your age? »Asks the president.

” I had lots of requests, people who were sent by Anosnold Pierre, a Haitian, whom I had fraudulently recognized as my adopted son. And then, I was motivated by the greed and finally I had never done in the false papers “, Blithely admits”Papa Rechaud“.

” Georges is a childhood friend. I just thought I was helping people, I only received 50 euros per file “, Tries to justify”Papa Gaddafi“. Jean Marc Tacita then admits that the false documents he produced were a bit fanciful,” but Georges told me that it was going to pass “.





In the end, it did not happen.

“Papa Stove“was sentenced to 3 years, with a warrant of committal.

“Papa Gaddafi“18-month bailout, 12 of which are suspended.

The case of the third defendant was severed. Anosnold Pierre, who served as a tout for the Haitian and Dominican communities, is currently a refugee in Haiti. A warrant has been issued against him.

First suspicions in August 2017

The case began at the end of August 2017, with a report from the Prefecture of Martinique, which noted an upsurge in requests for certificates of French nationality, filed in several town halls in Guadeloupe.

These requests present several anomalies: a white background, blue white red patterns, a different stamp, a misplaced capital letter and the signature of an official of the Pointe-à-Pitre district court, transferred two years earlier.

In total, 68 questionable files are identified.

Three identified criminals

The investigation was relaunched a few months later, with the interception of two passengers, at Port-au-Prince airport, in Haiti, carrying false French papers.

The telephone tapping will allow us to go back to Anosnold Pierre. This Haitian national, installed in Sainte-Marguerite, in Moule, occupies the function of tout. It will allow investigators to identify the other two accomplices of the trio.

First there is Georges Vulgaire, also nicknamed Papa Réchaud. He acts as an organizer. It is besides him who establishes a false recognition of paternity, for Anosnold Pierre.

It was also he who found the forger: Jean-Marc Tacita, a former graphic designer, nicknamed Papa Gadhafi.

During the investigation, these men had admitted the facts with which they were accused, while minimizing the number of cases processed and the amount of the gains.