Two former German soldiers suspected of having wanted to create a terrorist group to “intervene in Yemen” have been arrested

Two former Bundeswehr soldiers suspected of wanting to form a terrorist enterprise have been arrested, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Karlsruhe announced on Wednesday (October 20th).

Of German nationality, Arend-Adolf G. and Achim A. were both arrested by special units of the federal police on Wednesday morning, one in Freiburg im Breisgau (Baden-Württemberg), the other in Munich (Bavaria). The homes of four other suspects, also located in these two Länder in southern Germany, were also searched.

The two men arrested on Wednesday had started preparations to create “A paramilitary unit of 100 to 150 men”, composed of former police officers and former soldiers, and whose objective was to“Intervene in the civil war raging in Yemen”, specifies the prosecutor’s office of Karlsruhe, competent in matters of terrorism. They wished “‘Pacify’ the civil war zone and force peace negotiations between the Houthi rebels and the Yemeni government”, specifies the press release.

In order to finance this project, Achim A. "Tried with perseverance and over a long period of time to enter into a dialogue with officials of the Saudi government", which has been intervening militarily in Yemen since 2015. He is said to have "Tried in different ways to establish a channel of communication with Saudi government agencies and to get a meeting date for the submission of his proposal", adds the prosecution, which specifies that "These attempts have gone unheeded because the Saudi government agencies contacted did not react."





“They expected civilians to be killed”

According to German justice, the two men have already contacted seven other people to form their paramilitary group. To each, they had offered monthly salaries of 40,000 euros. “They knew that the unit they were to command would inevitably have to commit murderous acts in the course of their mission. […] In addition, they expected civilians to be killed and injured in combat operations as well ”, can we read in the press release.

According to Spiegel and the Tagesspiegel, Arend-Adolf G. and Achim A. would have belonged to parachute units of the Bundeswehr before working for the German security company Asgaard, known in particular for its activities in Iraq, where it was in particular responsible for ensuring security of the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Baghdad.

“Asgaard has been talked about several times. In 2017, a war flag of the IIIe Reich was reportedly hung in one of the rooms in the company’s premises in Baghdad. His boss also publicly called Wehrmacht General Kurt Student [général de la Luftwaffe pendant la seconde guerre mondiale] of “model soldier” ”, remind him Tagesspiegel.