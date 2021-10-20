Two illegal immigrants found dead on the Austrian-Hungarian border

Two illegal immigrants were found dead in Austria on Tuesday (October 19) in a bus stopped at the Hungarian border, while the driver fled, police told AFP. Coming from Hungary, the vehicle was checked by the army, which found it suspicious. Officers found nearly thirty people crammed into a very small space, two of them lifeless. Water was provided to the 26 illegal immigrants, all men, mainly from Syria, according to the APA news agency. The bus driver is currently wanted.

This region had already been the scene of a similar drama a few years ago. On August 27, 2015, 71 illegal immigrants from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, including three children and a baby, were suffocated in the sealed compartment of a van, where they had been hidden by the smugglers. They had been discovered in Austria, but their deaths occurred while they were still on the other side of the border. Almost four years later, the Hungarian courts sentenced their smugglers to life imprisonment.

The emotion aroused by this tragedy had favored the temporary opening of borders to hundreds of thousands of people wishing to reach western Europe, at the start of the 2015-2016 migratory wave.