unforeseen last minute for the Bretons before their Europa League Conference match

Zapping Foot National EXCLUDED – Karim Benzema: “I want to continue to love football”

Tomorrow evening, Stade Rennais will face NS Mura in the Europa Conference League and the Bretons want to chain a second success in a row after that obtained against Vitesse Arnhem. But while Bruno Genesio’s men were to train in the Ljudski vrt stadium in Maribor, they will finally carry out their training on the Piverdière side, as L’Equipe informs.

Reindeer blocked

A decision taken by UEFA has pushed Rennes to stay in Brittany, given that the European football body considers that the Maribor pitch is in poor condition, which means that the Bretons cannot train on the pre before tomorrow’s game. The same decision was made for the NS Mura players. The two teams will therefore discover the stadium tomorrow, when the match had already had to be relocated to Maribor due to the insufficient capacity of the Mura stadium to host this Europa League Conference match.



