United States: A young woman raped on a train in Pennsylvania in front of the other passengers present who did not react – The alleged perpetrator arrested

The case took place on October 13 at around 11 p.m. The assailant, aged around 35, was seated next to the victim on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (Septa) train.

The individual struck up a conversation with the passenger before harassing her. Faced with the refusal of the young woman, the man tore off her clothes before raping her.

The images of the CCTV cameras thus show an eight-minute sexual assault under the gaze of the other passengers, who did not come to the aid of the victim. “I have no words for that”, reacted the police commissioner in charge of the case, “I can not imagine seeing [ça] with his own eyes, see what this woman was going through and not intervene to help her, ”he added.





If the other passengers were few, the commissioner believes that they could have “acted collectively” and come to the aid of the victim. An employee of the Septa got into the train and, witnessing the assault, it was he who immediately called 911 (emergency number in the United States).

The rape suspect was apprehended by other company agents who had been told by their colleague who witnessed the assault. The individual caught in the act was handed over to the authorities and then detained. The passengers are wanted to testify to the assault.

They could be charged with failing to assist a person in danger. However, the police commissioner did not say whether legal proceedings would be taken against the passengers. In addition, in Pennsylvania, there is no law relating to the principle of non-assistance to a person in danger.