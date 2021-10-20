United States: woman raped on train, no passenger reacts

the essential

On Wednesday October 13, a woman was raped on an American train. The attack lasted eight minutes, and no passenger reacted. The suspect was arrested.

At around 10 p.m., on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train, a suspect named Fiston Ngoy sat next to his victim. According to public transport spokesperson Andrew Busch, he “tried to touch her several times”, then “unfortunately started to take her clothes off”.

“I am appalled that none of these people did anything to help this woman,” said Upper Pennsylvania Police Commissioner Timothy Bernhardt. According to him, many investigators have received information assuring that some passengers would have filmed the scene. The information is not confirmed.

Fiston Ngoy remanded in custody

Timothy Bernhardt assured that a “dozen” passengers were present. According to him, they could have “united and done something”. The police commissioner said that “everyone on this train must look at themselves in the mirror and ask themselves why they did not intervene or why they did not act”.





An employee of the train finally dialed 911, the emergency number in the United States, after being alerted by video surveillance. The suspect was taken into custody after being arrested, the victim was taken to hospital. “What this woman endured because of this guy and what she was able to give us as information just after, it is unimaginable” assured the police chief.

BOOKING PHOTO of Philadelphia man charged with raping @septa passenger on SEPTA Market Frankford Line train 9:30 pm last night. Fiston Ngoy, 33 Multiple Law Enforcement Sources say passengers on surveillance video recording rape instead of helping or calling 911 @ FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/gKmuhRkpNy – Steve Keeley (@ KeeleyFox29) October 15, 2021

The people in the wagon are wanted to be questioned as witnesses. Fiston Ngoy was remanded in Delaware County Jail, unable to pay his $ 180,000 bail. He was charged with rape and sexual assault in particular.