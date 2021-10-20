US “ready” to vaccinate 5-11 year olds as early as next month, Washington says

The American presidency officially announced on Wednesday that the United States would be able to carry out the anti-Covid-19 vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years old. The vaccination campaign can begin as early as November.

The White House announced on Wednesday that the United States was “ready” to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 against Covid-19. The campaign can start next month.

A meeting on November 2 and 3

The White House unveiled its plan on Wednesday to begin vaccinating 28 million American children aged 5 to 11 against Covid-19 next month with Pfizer’s remedy, once authorization has been given by health authorities .

“Our planning efforts mean we’ll be ready to begin injections within days of a final recommendation,” from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), the White House wrote in a statement. A CDC expert committee is due to meet on the matter on November 2-3, and the agency’s recommendation is expected to follow very soon after that date.





Sufficient doses

Earlier, an advisory committee of the United States Drugs Agency (FDA) will review data provided by Pfizer on October 26. If its recommendation is positive, the FDA will give its official green light to pave the way for the CDC. The vaccines will be available in pediatrician offices, pediatric hospitals but also in schools, said the White House.

The vaccine packaging has been changed to be easier to use by these small organizations, with packages of ten vials (each containing ten doses). The government will also provide the necessary equipment for the injections, including smaller needles. The US government has assured that the United States has procured enough doses to immunize all children in this age group.