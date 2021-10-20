Use a Shadow Stone then get the Spirit Vessel, Dark Jonesy Season 8 Fortnite Challenge – Breakflip

A new challenge is available in Fortnite that requires you to use a Shadow Stone and then obtain the Spirit Vessel. How to do ?

Every now and then, Epic Games adds new maps to fill out in Fortnite. This Tuesday, October 19, 2021, the publisher has decided to offer you a special card to fill out with the NPC Jonesy Dark, for the Oracle Word questline. Like each card to complete, there are 5 quests to complete, of different difficulty: common, atypical, rare, epic and legendary.

In this article, we’ll tell you about the challenge asking you touse a shadow stone, then obtain the spiritual receptacle. Because even if it may seem simple, you have to know where the shadow stones are and how to get the spiritual receptacle.

Where are the shadow stones in Fortnite in season 8?

You will be able to find some west of Weeping Woods, in the orange area on the map. There are shadow stones (purple squares) all over the place that you can pick up.



Location with a shadow stone that you can consume west of Weeping Woods (credits: Breakflip)





How to get the spiritual receptacle in Fortnite in season 8?

Once you have consumed the Shadow Stone, you will need to go to the location below.

Location of the interaction to get the Spirit Vessel West of Weeping Woods (Credits: Breakflip)

Once you have completed this quest, you will be able to go to the next one asking you to destroy the corrupted cluster and all corrupted fragments. If you’ve completed this questline, don’t forget that there are more maps to complete in Fortnite!

