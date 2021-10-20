Vaccination and compulsory health pass for caregivers: the government is backing down in Martinique

the essential

Acknowledging the strong opposition aroused by the compulsory vaccination of health workers in Martinique and its inability to impose it, the government was forced to backtrack. A failure for Olivier Véran …

Resumption of the epidemic in recent weeks on the island, the vaccination rate of the population still far below the national average and strong tensions affecting the continuity of the public service of health and safety: it was not necessary more so that the government ends up giving in and authorizes, this Monday, October 18, the lifting of the vaccination obligation for the personnel of the CHU of Martinique.





From now on, caregivers and health personnel in this overseas territory will no longer have to present a health pass when taking up their service, like their colleagues in metropolitan France. To look good, and echoing the words of Olivier Véran who recommended to apply the vaccination obligation “with discernment” at the Martinique University Hospital, the director general of the establishment announced the upcoming establishment of a mediation process, but this decision marks the failure of the government to impose the vaccination of caregivers on this territory of the West Indian arc.

50% of staff vaccinated only

Having become compulsory in August, the vaccination of nursing staff immediately caused tensions in Martinique which never subsided. Thus, at the beginning of the week again, the trade unions blocked access to the CHU before breaking up the camp under judicial duress. The caregivers of the hospital center, of which only 50% are up to date with their injections, are however invited to carry out a screening test before returning to their workstation.

Speaking about this easing measure which concerns Guadeloupe and Martinique, Olivier Veran indicated that he had not given up on compulsory vaccination in these territories, and his intention to obtain it “at the end of the day” …