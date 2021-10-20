Valneva, highest rise in SBF 120 at mid-session of Wednesday, October 20, 2021

(AOF) – Valneva (+ 9.3% to 16.54 euros)

Biotech is gaining ground after losing 5% yesterday. The title had suffered profit-taking after its spectacular surge on Monday (+ 32.75%!) Following the good results of the trials of its anti-covid vaccine.

Boost for French pharmacy





At the end of a recent CSIS, the French authorities announced an unprecedented amount of credits (7 billion euros): 1.5 billion for university hospital research, 2 billion for investment in health via bpi France , 1.5 billion in aid for the relocation of industrial projects, and 2 billion to strengthen investment in three sectors of the future (bioproduction, digital medicine, and pandemic preparedness). In addition, the annual growth in drug expenses reimbursed by Medicare will be 2.4%, which should generate at least 0.5% growth in laboratory turnover,

Above all, the normal drug marketing procedure will be accelerated (up to 500 days saved) if the actual benefit is sufficient.