Vaucluse: a man was found beheaded and eviscerated at his home, the suspected killer is on the run

the essential

The terrorist trail “is absolutely not privileged” at this stage of the investigation, the authorities said.

A man was found beheaded and eviscerated at his home Wednesday in Bollène, in Vaucluse, we learned from the gendarmes, a source close to the investigation specifying that the terrorist track was “absolutely not privileged” to this Stadium.

The fugitive author is actively sought, further indicates the gendarmerie. The man, apparently in his forties, with short black hair, is “potentially DANGEROUS and ARMED”, she warns, calling any witnesses who come across her to call 17 immediately.





The facts occurred in this commune of some 13,000 inhabitants located in the Rhône valley, between Montélimar and Orange. “An important research device is currently deployed in Bollène, in the so-called” Barry “sector,” specifies the Vaucluse gendarmerie in its call for witnesses.

“The terrorist track is absolutely not privileged at this stage of the investigation of flagrance”, also specified a source close to the investigation to AFP.

A week ago, on October 13, a septuagenarian was found beheaded in his house in the seaside resort of Agde, in Hérault. A suspect was indicted for murder a few days later: the 51 year old man was the former husband of the victim’s housekeeper.