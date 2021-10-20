Vaucluse. The wanted man would have beheaded his grandfather, a hundred gendarmes mobilized

Marseille news See my news

The 37-year-old man is suspected of having beheaded his grandfather on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. (© Prefecture of Vaucluse / Twitter)

Since the end of the afternoon, this Wednesday, October 20, 2021, the Vaucluse gendarmerie warned the population of a manhunt still in progress on the side of Bollene.

A 37-year-old man is wanted, after the discovery of a decapitated and eviscerated man in the morning, at his home. It is believed to be the grandfather of the fugitive suspect, according to information from Provence.

A hundred gendarmes deployed

The victim was reportedly discovered at her home by two nurses. They had been alerted by family members worried that they would not receive any news from their loved one.

The man was found beheaded, and presented with deep wounds to his chest.

This would confirm the thesis of a family tragedy, while the gendarmerie warned early in the afternoon that it was probably not a terrorist act. They are a hundred gendarmes mobilized in the northern sector of Bollène, the colonel told the press. Jean-Christophe Le Neindre, commander of the Vaucluse gendarmerie group.

# Bollene 🚨 Intervention #gendarmerie In progress.

more than 100 #gendarmes mobilized.

⚠️ 𝐄𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐳 𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐮𝐫 of the Barry massif.

Person on the run, potentially dangerous and armed: if you see him, do not intervene yourself and immediately contact 17. pic.twitter.com/tRk8aT3PbR

– National Gendarmerie (@Gendarmerie) October 20, 2021

An “armed and dangerous” individual

The town hall of Bollène and the authorities describe the 37-year-old man as “armed and dangerous”. If you see him, you are asked not to intervene and to dial 17 or 04 90 30 36 85.

Gérald Darmanin precisely visiting the Vaucluse

The minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, is expected Thursday, October 21, 2021 in the Vaucluse. He initially came to visit the departmental headquarters of the gendarmerie and the Avignon police station, as well as the Carpentas police station.

During a lunch, he must also meet the Public Security unit of which Eric Masson was a part, the policeman killed during an operation on a point of deal on May 5, 2021.

While a manhunt is underway in the department following what looks like a family tragedy, Gérald Darmanin has planned to center his visit around the theme of the management of domestic violence and gender-based and sexual violence. .

