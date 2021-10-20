Victim of “severe muscle spasms”, Celine Dion cancels her next concerts for health problem

Celine Dion is at its worst. While the Canadian singer was preparing to meet her fans for a series of concerts planned in Las Vegas next November, the 53-year-old artist was forced to cancel these dates! And for good reason, Tuesday, October 19, the interpreter of ” For you to love me again “ explained that she suffered from health problems forcing her to make this drastic decision.

“My heart is broken by this situation. My team and I have been working on our new show for 8 months and not being able to take the stage in November saddens me beyond words. My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have worked tirelessly to prepare this brand new state-of-the-art theater, and it is absolutely gorgeous. I feel terribly bad for letting them down, and I’m especially sorry to disappoint all the fans who had planned to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to concentrate on my health to get better quickly… I want to get out of it as quickly as possible ”, Celine Dion wrote via an Instagram post.





Obviously, her many subscribers on the Web wanted to reassure her: ” We love you ! Pay close attention to yourself and your health ”,“ You will come back stronger than ever ”,“ Sad not to go see yourself in Las Vegas, but I want you to take care of yourself ”,“ All that matters, is that your health is getting better “, can we read on the artist’s social network… Benevolent messages which will know how to put balm in the heart to Céline Dion.

If the singer does not specify what illness she has been suffering from for some time, according to the magazine Variety, the latter would be the victim of “Persistent muscle spasms that prevent it from performing”. Symptoms that “Forbid him to participate in the rehearsals in progress of the new show”, specified our American colleagues. We just have to wish Céline Dion a good recovery!

Lisa Ziane

