VIDEO – Israel: 900-year-old Crusader sword found by amateur diver

STORY – The sword, which may be 900 years old and belonged to a Crusader, was discovered last Saturday by an amateur diver. It is part of the history of the crusades of the time.

An Israeli diver made a significant discovery. On Saturday, October 16, he extracted from the waters a Western-made sword measuring about 120 centimeters. Shlomi Katzin accidentally spotted the object off Atlit, about ten kilometers south of Haifa. It was near the remains of pottery and some anchors.

When he pulled it up, the sword was partly covered with mollusks. He immediately alerted the Israel Antiquities Authority (AIA), reports the institution in a statement released Monday. The object must soon be cleaned and carefully studied. It has already been able to be authenticated by Israeli specialists. The artifact is believed to be 900 years old and may have belonged to a Crusader. It would therefore date from the years 1189-1192. “The iron sword is in a perfect state of conservation and constitutes a beautiful and rare find”, AIA official, Nir Distelfeld, said in this press release. The bladed weapon was indeed protected by a layer of sand, which allowed its conservation. “It’s fascinating to see such an object, which takes us 900 years back in time, to another era with knights, armor and swords.”

The object will be exhibited to the public

The diver and amateur archaeologist received, on Monday, the thanks of the AIA, which also awarded him a distinction. Because the discovery of this medieval sword is not just a simple picturesque archaeological news item, as happens from time to time in the region, underlined the AIA. It allows to highlight the activity which animated this sector of the Levantine coast. Handed over to the Department of National Treasures, the object will be exhibited to the public after being cleaned and analyzed, AIA director Eli Escosido said.

The sword was discovered not far from Château Pèlerin, the crusader citadel of Atlit. It would be posterior to the third crusade which opposed several European sovereigns – the king of France Philippe Auguste, the Germanic emperor Frederic Barbarossa and the king of England Richard the Lionheart – to Saladin, sultan of Egypt and Syria, detailed Le Figaro. The conflict ended with the recapture of Jerusalem by Saladin’s forces, as well as the consolidation of the coastline in European hands. This sword lost among the waves of the Mediterranean could testify to this balance of power.

