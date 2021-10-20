VIDEO – Miracle in Texas: images of a plane crash with 21 people on board, all survivors

All passengers and crew survived the crash, which left only one injured. A miracle. Look.

A miracle. A plane carrying 21 people crashed on take off near Houston, Texas on Tuesday. But everyone managed to extricate themselves from the device before it caught fire, firefighters and local authorities reported. “Everyone on the plane, the 18 passengers and three crew members, survived”, said Sergeant Stephen Woodard of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The accident happened shortly after 10 a.m. local time. The plane, a McDonnell Douglas twin-engine bound for Boston, collided with a fence and then caught fire in a field, according to a statement from the US aviation regulator (FAA) cited by US media. The aircraft was all but destroyed by the fire, with only the tail of the plane remaining intact, as seen in impressive footage from a local TV station (video above). Only a slight injury is to be deplored, according to a local official.





“They were stunned, very stunned”

Passengers, who were on their way to a baseball game, managed to extricate themselves from the aircraft, and firefighters were finally able to extinguish the blaze. “They were stunned, very stunned”, reported the director of local emergency services, pointing out that the accident had ended “In the best possible way”.

The youngest of the passengers was a 10-year-old child, authorities said. An investigation has been opened by the FAA and the US National Transportation Safety Council.