VIDEOS. Japan: spectacular images of the awakening of Mount Aso, one of the most active volcanoes in the country

Authorities have warned locals and tourists not to approach the volcano, as hot gases and ashes rise and stones roll down its green slopes.

Mount Aso, one of Japan’s most active volcanoes, erupted on Wednesday, October 20, throwing ash at an altitude of 3,500 meters and causing hikers to hastily move away from this southern tourist site. West of the Japanese archipelago.

No injuries were immediately reported after the eruption in the late morning of this volcano, culminating at 1592 m, which blew up rocks following a spectacular explosion filmed by CCTV cameras.

In particular, they were checking whether hikers might have been trapped, local officials told Japanese media, while images showed dozens of vehicles and tour buses parked in the parking lot of a nearby museum with unobstructed views of the city. the volcano.





Torrents of pale gray ash flowed from Mount Aso towards the museum, but did not reach the site. For those nearby, “be careful with large boulders and flows of pyroclastic material,” Tomoaki Ozaki, an official with the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), told a televised press conference. “Caution is required, even in remote areas, because the wind can carry not only ashes but also stones,” added Mr. Ozaki, also warning of possible poisonous gases.

The last time the JMA set the same alert level as Wednesday’s for Mount Aso – 3 on a scale of 5 – was in 2016. The Japanese archipelago is located on the “ring of fire” of the Pacific, which records a large number of earthquakes on the planet.

Located on the island of Kyushu, Mount Aso is one of the hundreds of volcanoes under close surveillance that are active in Japan, including Mount Fuji about a hundred kilometers from Tokyo. The Japanese Meteorological Agency had warned in recent days against an increase in volcanic activity in the region of Mount Aso.

In September 2014, Japan suffered its deadliest eruption in nearly 90 years when Mount Ontake (Central) abruptly came into operation, surprising hundreds of hikers and killing 63 people.