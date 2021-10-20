Vincent Lagaf ‘very upset against the producer of “Mask Singer” on TF1: “Go fuck yourself!”

A professional divorce live. Yesterday, Vincent Lagaf ‘shot red balls on his historic producer, Hervé Hubert, during an interview offered by “TéléPro”. The mistake of the producer: having proposed to the ex-host of “Bigdil” to appear in the cast of “Mask Singer”, of which he ensures the production for TF1.

Hervé Hubert “didn’t want me to do television”

“Yes (Hervé Hubert) offered to do ‘Mask Singer’“, replied the host to journalist David Barbet. Before telling the genesis of their relationship on television.”In the beginning, (this) producer didn’t want me to do television and then when I got into television, he said: ‘ah bah yeah, finally it’s not bad’ so he rushed into television. And then, since then, he has forgotten a little bit that if I hadn’t done TV, he never would have done it, so he made a fortune in TV“.





“Then one day he called me, continues Vincent Lagaf ‘, he introduces me to ‘Mask Singer’, I tell him ‘do you think TF1 is going to want me to host this?’ He said to me: ‘Ah bah no, you do not animate, it is Combal who will animate’“. And Vincent Lagaf to continue:”Who am I going to do the jury with? Oh no, but you are not the jury, you, you, you will sing disguised as a zucchini“.

The principle of entertainment, which will return soon for a third season on TF1, is, as a reminder, to discover the identity of personalities singing hidden under costumes.

“Fuck you!”

This proposal does not pass and somewhat annoys Vincent Lagaf ‘: “Basically, I opened the door to TV for you, we did 20 years of TV, you made your fortune thanks to what I did on TV and there as a former producer of Vincent Lagaf ‘ , the only memory you have for me is blackmailing me disguised as a zucchini. “Fuck you!“. And the host to ironize about Hervé Hubert:”I forgot this name“. Vincent Lagaf ‘and Hervé Hubert have, let us remember, made the heyday of access to TF1 with” Le Bigdil “between February 1998 and July 2004. Hervé Hubert also co-produced with Fremantle the return of” Juste Price “between 2009 and 2015, still on TF1.

Note that this is not the first time that Vincent Lagaf ‘has expressed his frustration. In 2017, TF1 had chosen a rotating co-presentation for season 8 of “Dance with the Stars”, following the departure of Laurent Ournac. Alongside Sandrine Quétier, the host of the program at the time, the channel’s hosts, Nikos Aliagas, Christophe Dechavanne or even Carole Rousseau took turns week after week. But not Vincent Lagaf ‘.

“I was hurt not to co-present the show like my little comrades last year. I found it disgusting, unfair and I did not understand why I was not called for that “, confided to “TeleStar“the one that we could soon find in” Fort Boyard “on France 2 and at the head of a motor sports program on RMC Découverte.