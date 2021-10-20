Vladimir Putin decrees a week off to stem the outbreak of the epidemic in Russia

The Russian president has several times decreed periods of paid vacation to curb the epidemic rather than confine the population, an unpopular measure that risks slowing down the fragile economic recovery.

Vladimir Putin ordered, Wednesday, October 20, a week of leave from October 30 to November 7 to try to control the deadly wave of Covid-19 in Russia. The week of October 30 to November 7 coincides with the Russian school holidays and only November 1, 2 and 3 were open, due to weekends and public holidays.

The Russian president has several times decreed periods of paid vacation to curb the epidemic. Announced for a short period, these non-working periods have sometimes been extended to long weeks. Vladimir Putin has always preferred this measure rather than confining the population, an unpopular restriction which also risks slowing down the fragile economic recovery.

Russia, which is already the most bereaved country in Europe, on Wednesday recorded a new record of daily deaths from Covid-19, with 1,028 deaths in twenty-four hours, as well as 34,073 new infections, according to official figures . More than 230,000 people have died from Covid-19, according to the government’s largely underestimated death toll.





The president also implored the Russians, very recalcitrant, to be vaccinated. “Please be responsible, did he declare. There are only two ways to get out of this period: either by getting sick or by getting vaccinated. “ He therefore estimated that the low vaccination rate in Russia was “dangerous”. Less than a third of some 144 million Russians are fully vaccinated, according to the specialist site Gogov.