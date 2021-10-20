Vladimir Putin will not attend the world climate conference in Glasgow

According to the Kremlin, however, the climate is “one of the greatest priorities of our foreign policy”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not go to Glasgow for COP26, the world climate conference. This decision was made public Wednesday, October 20 by the Kremlin, which ensures that the climate issue remained “one of the biggest priorities of our foreign policy” for Russia.

The Kremlin announced in mid-October that Russia, one of the world’s biggest polluters, was aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060. According to the daily Kommersant, the Russian government would prepare a new environmental strategy with stronger measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.





According to the plan, Moscow would aim to reduce its emissions by almost 80% by 2050, including phasing out coal as a source of electricity in favor of more nuclear power, among others.