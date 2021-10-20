Vladimir Putin will not attend the world climate conference

Russia is turning in a little more on itself. After announcing that Vladimir Putin would not be going to the G20 in Italy, the Kremlin said on Wednesday that the Russian president “will not go to Glasgow either” at the COP26 world climate conference.

Government spokesman Dmitri Peskov was reassuring, however, by specifying that the issue of climate change was “nevertheless one of the greatest priorities of our foreign policy”. He also added that Russia would be represented at COP26 without providing further details.





What climate commitments for Russia?

Vladimir Putin announced in mid-October that Russia, one of the biggest polluters in the world, was aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060. The daily Kommersant revealed in early October that the Russian government was preparing a new environmental strategy with stronger measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. According to the plan, Moscow would aim to reduce its emissions by almost 80% by 2050, including phasing out coal as a source of electricity in favor of more nuclear power, among others.

Environmental issues did not appear until late in official speeches in Russia, one of the main producers of hydrocarbons in the world. Vladimir Putin has long played down the role of humans in climate change, but he has recently shown himself to be more committed to the subject, in particular due to the increase in natural disasters – such as record fires – in his country.