Wajdi Mouawad refuses to deprogram Bertrand Cantat from his show at the Théâtre de la Colline

The director of the Théâtre de la Colline Wajdi Mouawad on Tuesday refused to deprogram Bertrand Cantat, convicted of the murder of his partner Marie Trintignant in 2003, and to whom he asked to compose the music for his next show “Mère”.

In a statement, Wajdi Mouawad also refused to deprogram Jean-Pierre Baro, a director who had been targeted by a rape complaint filed without follow-up, and who is directing a play for this Parisian theater.

The programming of the two artists aroused emotion in the # MeTooThéâtre movement, which has been gaining momentum in recent weeks.

While affirming to adhere “without reservation” of “fighting for equality between women and men and against violence and sexual harassment”, Wajdi Mouawad says he refuses to “substitute for justice”.

“If someone scheduled or invited to the theater becomes involved in legal proceedings, I will urge them to withdraw from the programming until the justice work has been completed. is in this situation in the programming of the Théâtre de la Colline “, said the director, who is also a playwright.

“So I don’t see how I should change anything, or ask anyone to step down”, underlined again the director, who ordered Bertrand Cantat, formerly of the group Noir Désir, the music of his next show, Mother (November 19-December 30).





“I am not trying to convince anyone here and if the Minister of Culture or the President of the Republic, who appointed me, consider that my positions are contrary to republican principles, let one or the other let me know and I will quit the direction of the theater immediately “, said the director.

Asked Monday on France Inter, the Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot had indicated that she had “not to intervene in the management of La Colline”, but that she “regretted” that Bertrand Cantat was invited.

Wajdi Mouawad indicates refusing to participate in a movement “unilateral” who “does not suffer from any nuance” and that “punishes beyond justice and law”.

Actress Marie Trintignant succumbed to the blows of Bertrand Cantat in 2003 in Vilnius. The singer was sentenced to eight years in prison. He did four before being released on parole in 2007. His judicial review ended in 2011.