Wall Street ends up ahead of strong results



WALL STREET ENDS ON THE RISE

by Shreyashi Sanyal and Sinéad Carew

(Reuters) – The New York Stock Exchange ended higher on Tuesday, buoyed by big tech stocks and the healthcare sector, as investors appeared to bet on the strength of quarterly results for U.S. companies, although some believe it ‘it is premature to rejoice.

The Dow Jones index gained 0.56%, or 198.70 points, to 35,457.31 points.

The larger S & P-500 gained 33.17 points, or 0.74%, to 4,519.63 points.

The Nasdaq Composite advanced 107.28 points (0.71%) to 15,129.09 points.

In the green for a fifth straight session, the S & P-500 has moved closer to 0.4% of its high reached in early September, while the Dow Jones sits around 0.5% of its mid-August high.

Among the catalysts for the S & P-500, big tech stocks Apple, Facebook and Microsoft all posted gains.

The healthcare sector was also a major contributor to the performance of the S & P-500.

Johnson & Johnson rose 2.3% after raising its adjusted profit forecast for 2021, while insurer Travelers Cos posted a 1.6% increase after beating expectations on its third-party revenue. trimester.





However, in this second week of the results season of which only a “very small sample” has been published, Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, is worried about a possible downturn on the horizon.

“We may be rushing a bit,” he said of the optimism on Tuesday. “The most likely scenario is that we see a further rise to S&P all-time highs before a pullback, depending on the results.”

Of the eleven major sectors of the S & P-500, nine ended the session in the green.

Analysts now expect S&P-500 companies to report revenue up 32% year-on-year, according to Refinitiv data.

“The key for the market, going forward, will have to be higher quarterly results. This is why it is very important to monitor profit margins and the trend of the GDP curve,” commented Eric Marshall. , portfolio manager at Hodges Funds.

“Investors are going to be very attentive to prices, to how companies cope with labor shortages and inflationary pressures on their costs,” he said.

Procter & Gamble declined 1% after warning of rising costs of raw materials and freight that could translate into an impact of around $ 2.3 billion in fiscal year 2022, against a previous forecast of ‘an impact of $ 1.9 billion.

Merck & Co has moved ahead as its antiviral treatment for COVID-19 could be chosen by the World Health Organization (WHO) for a program to provide poor countries with equitable access to treatment, according to a draft document consulted by Reuters, while Atea Pharmaceuticals announced that its potential treatment was ineffective against moderate forms of the disease.

Netflix released its quarterly results after the close, while Tesla’s are due on Wednesday.

(French version Jean Terzian)