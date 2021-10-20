Warriors’ role players overthrow Lakers stars | NBA

Led by an untenable LeBron James (34 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists), and an overbearing Anthony Davis (33 points, 11 rebounds), the Lakers led the race for three quarters but were never able to distance a clumsy but eye-catching Golden State team.

Like Stephen Curry (21 points at 5/21, 10 rebounds, 10 assists), who could not adjust the sights but managed to help his team otherwise, the Warriors remained in contact before provide their effort straddling the third and fourth quarters to pass a 20-5 to the Lakers. Behind the artist Jordan Poole, well supported by the trio Bjelica – Iguodala – Lee, author of 42 points between them, the Warriors took ten points in advance and were able to manage the end of the match to start this new season with a victory full of character.

WHAT YOU MUST REMEMBER

– LeBron James and Anthony Davis set the tone. While the Warriors had got off to the best start, the two fouls of Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green opened the door to domination by the Lakers’ All-Star duo. LeBron James and Anthony Davis threw a 21-6 to give their team ten points. They finished the first quarter with 24 of Los Angeles’ 34 points, 9 of 14 on shots, and 8 rebounds.

– The decisive Golden State bench. Faced with the demonstration of the James – Davis duo, and while Stephen Curry (5/21 on shots, 4 lost balls) was clumsy throughout the meeting, it was Steve Kerr’s second five who kept the Warriors in ambush before to get them past for good in the last quarter. Jordan Poole (20 points), author of 16 points in the second half but released on a sprained ankle, started the revolt and he was well supported by a Nemanja Bjelica (15 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists), as a fish in the water in this offensive system, while Andre Iguodala (12 points) and Damion Lee (15 points) were precious.

– The Lakers crack on the free throw line. As they held the game for three quarters, the Lakers kept Golden State in the game by going just 9 of 19 on free throws and sending the Warriors to the line 30 times. Stephen Curry’s teammates (9/9) scored 25 free throws, 16 points more than their opponents.

TOPS / FLOPS

✅ Jordan poole. Already seen to his advantage in the preseason, Jordan Poole confirmed all the hopes that the Warriors have in him this season by unleashing the spark that rocked the meeting. The rear has indeed scored 8 points and delivered two assists in the first five minutes of the last quarter to allow Golden State to pass a 10-0 to the Lakers and fly to victory.

✅ Nemanja Bjelica. The Serbian seems to stick perfectly to the style advocated by Steve Kerr. With his 15 points at 6/7 shooting, 11 rebounds and 4 assists, as well as the game’s best +/- at +20, he appeared to be like a fish in water in this read-based system, in order to serve its shooters.

⛔ Russell Westbrook. For his first official game in the Lakers jersey, Russell Westbrook never managed to find his rhythm. The point guard played with the handbrake when he was on the pitch with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and Frank Vogel’s surprising decision to pair him with Rajon Rondo forced him to play away from the ball. Frustrated, Russell Westbrook therefore disappointed, ending the match at 4/13 on shots, 0/4 from far, and 4 balls lost for the worst +/- of the meeting (and by far) with a horrible -23 when he was at stake.

THE SURPRISE

As Los Angeles took to the water late in the game, Frank Vogel pulled Avery Bradley out of his hat in an attempt to put pressure on Stephen Curry and calm Golden State. It almost worked out, the full-back scoring two 3-pointers and an assists to bring the Lakers back to possession five minutes from time. But the Warriors will eventually regain the upper hand to finally regain the margin and win.

THE FOLLOWING

Los Angeles : the band of LeBron James will find the Suns, Friday, at home.

Golden State : The Warriors will face the other Los Angeles team, the Clippers, on Thursday at the Chase Center.



