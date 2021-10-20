we were waiting for it and it has arrived, Russell Westbrook offers you the first carrot of the season

Let’s go for the morning TTFL point, the one that will decide your mood today! Good or bad news, top pick or hell pick, caviar or carrot, there will be something for everyone and every morning until next summer.

# They cardboard

– Giannis Antetokounmpo: 54 points

– LeBron James: 50 points

– Kevin Durant: 48 points

– Anthony Davis: 47 points

# They assured

– Nemanja Bjelica: 38 points

– Patty Mills: 37 points

– James Harden: 35 points

– Stephen Curry: 34 points

– Khris Middleton: 31 points

# It’s not too bad

– Pat Connaughton: 29 points

– Jordan Nwora: 22 points

– Nic Claxton: 19 points

# A bit rotten anyway

– Jrue Holiday, Jordan Poole, Andre Iguodala and Andrew Wiggins: 18 points

– Grayson Allen and Draymond Green: 15 points

– Brook Lopez: 14 points

– Blake Griffin, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard: 11 points

# The beautiful carrots

– Malik Monk: 10 points

– Joe Harris: 9 points

– DeAndre Jordan: 7 points

– Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo and George Hill: 4 points

– Paul Millsap: 3 points

– LaMarcus Aldridge: 1 point

– Kyrie Irving, Bobby Portis, Donte DiVincenzo: 0 point

