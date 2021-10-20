More

    we were waiting for it and it has arrived, Russell Westbrook offers you the first carrot of the season

    Sports


    Let’s go for the morning TTFL point, the one that will decide your mood today! Good or bad news, top pick or hell pick, caviar or carrot, there will be something for everyone and every morning until next summer.

    What is the TrashTalk Fantasy League? Rules and explanations for playing TTFL, the best basketball game in the galaxy

    The address that goes well to know everything about your favorite game

    # They cardboard

    – Giannis Antetokounmpo: 54 points

    – LeBron James: 50 points

    – Kevin Durant: 48 points

    – Anthony Davis: 47 points

    # They assured

    – Nemanja Bjelica: 38 points

    – Patty Mills: 37 points

    – James Harden: 35 points

    – Stephen Curry: 34 points

    – Khris Middleton: 31 points

    # It’s not too bad

    – Pat Connaughton: 29 points

    – Jordan Nwora: 22 points

    – Nic Claxton: 19 points

    # A bit rotten anyway

    – Jrue Holiday, Jordan Poole, Andre Iguodala and Andrew Wiggins: 18 points

    – Grayson Allen and Draymond Green: 15 points

    – Brook Lopez: 14 points

    – Blake Griffin, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard: 11 points

    # The beautiful carrots

    – Malik Monk: 10 points

    – Joe Harris: 9 points

    – DeAndre Jordan: 7 points

    – Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo and George Hill: 4 points

    – Paul Millsap: 3 points

    – LaMarcus Aldridge: 1 point

    – Kyrie Irving, Bobby Portis, Donte DiVincenzo: 0 point

    # tonight’s program


    • 1h: Hornets – Pacers
    • 1h: Pistons – Bulls
    • 1h30: Knicks – Celtics
    • 1h30: Raptors – Wizards
    • 2h: Grizzlies – Cavs
    • 2h: Wolves – Rockets
    • 2h: Pelicans – Sixers
    • 2h30: Spurs – Magic
    • 3h: Jazz – Thunder
    • 4h: Suns – Nuggets
    • 4h: Blazers – Kings


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleToulouse. After 18 months of closure, the Halles de la Cité reopen with a new formula
    Next articleUse a Shadow Stone then get the Spirit Vessel, Dark Jonesy Season 8 Fortnite Challenge – Breakflip

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC