what are the government’s avenues?

Refueling is becoming more and more expensive. According to Free Midi, the price of a liter of diesel reached the historic sum of 1.5583 euros on Monday, October 18. Now is the time for the government to explore new avenues to help motorists cope with rising fuel prices, which could have a significant impact on the purchasing power of French people. Gabriel Attal announced that the executive was currently working on a device in this direction, device to be announced at the end of the week. What are the expected solutions?





According to the regional daily, the idea of ​​a “fuel check” would be in the pipes of the government. Bruno Le Maire was in favor of the creation of this aid which would allow the most precarious people to benefit from a cheaper fuel. The Minister of the Economy also spoke of his reluctance about an “unfair” reduction in fuel taxes. As an example, he explains that a cent decrease represents a hole of half a billion euros in the coffers of the State.

Fuel: 11 million French people need their car to go to work

A solution that however pleases other political figures, including Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris. The presidential candidate argued that eleven million French employees need to use their vehicles daily to get to their workplace. Faced with this problem, the former deputy Valérie Pécresse calls for better support of kilometer costs by employers. As a reminder, companies currently support half of the mileage packages.

What are the other options that could be adopted by the government?