What does the NBA have in store for its 75th anniversary?

In just a few hours, the NBA regular season will resume its rights with a very attractive Bucks – Nets / Lakers – Warriors doubleheader, but above all with its share of uncertainties and questions. Between the hot files of the moment and the predictions of the end of the season, we should not be bored for the 75 years of the Great League. Whether you’re new to the NBA or you’re an oldie, here are the top ten themes that should punctuate the 2021-22 campaign.

Is a Nets-Lakers final inevitable?

Nets on one side, Lakers on the other. For some, we already know the poster for the NBA Finals 2022. At the same time, when we see the mouth of the two staff, who accumulate a rather hallucinating number of All-Star selections (60 for the Lakers, 44 for the Nets) and some of the biggest superstars in the current League (Kevin Durant, James Harden, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook), it’s easy to imagine a series between Brooklyn and Los Angeles for the title. Now, despite all the hype surrounding these two teams, it is always the reality on the ground that prevails. Can the Nets avoid sores unlike last season? Are the Lakers too old? Are Steve Nash’s group strong enough defensively? Can LeBron and Westbrook play together? Here are four sub-questions that clearly show that a Nets – Lakers final is far from certain. And some teams, like defending champions Milwaukee for example, will clearly have a say.

How will the Ben Simmons case be resolved?

It was the great saga of the summer, and it is still not over. If Ben Simmons did almost everything to bring about his transfer from the Sixers during the offseason, boss Daryl Morey did not crack and the Australian finally decided to return to Doc Rivers’ group. A first step, but we all wonder how this situation will evolve in the days and weeks to come. We cannot say that the first signs in training are very encouraging, but we will be surprised, because the potential scenarios are quite numerous. Is Simmons going to make the situation unbearable by making the face H24? Will the Sixers finally find a transfer? Is the Boomer going to shut any mouths? Can Simmons survive against the Philly fans when he misses a free throw? So many questions for a file that will continue to hover over the NBA during the regular.

How will the Kyrie Irving case evolve?

Another sensitive issue, the one involving Kyrie Irving. Currently excluded from the group of the Nets because of his vaccination status which prevents him from being able to play the games at home, the third star of Brooklyn will watch his friends play from his sofa. Today, very smart the one who can predict the continuation of the events concerning Uncle Drew. Is he going to get vaccinated to join the Nets at some point? Are the local restrictions in place in New York going to change in the weeks or months to come and allow Kyrie to return to the group? Can Irving get transferred by the Nets? No one knows the future but what is certain is that this issue has the potential to impact the outcome of the 2021-22 NBA season. With Kyrie Irving on the field alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden, the Nets seem to be untouchable. Without Kyrie? It’s not really the same story, although Brooklyn can very well dominate the competition with its Big Two and the big supporting cast behind it. As long as everyone stays healthy …

Will Damian Lillard end the season in Portland?

During the last offseason, probably more than ever, we considered a departure of Damian Lillard from the Blazers. Because after another premature elimination in the Playoffs, the level of frustration broke records at Dame DOLLA, who clearly announced that he wanted reinforcement to be able to truly play the title. Well, we can not say that the Blazers made a big blow on the transfer market, they who especially decided to fire Terry Stotts to bring in Chauncey Billups. For his part, Lillard won a gold medal, he released a new rap album and got married, enough to forget his worries with the Blazers. And today, the sniper is still in Portland, determined to try his luck again under Billups. What definitely leave the rumors of departure in the retro? Not so fast. Because if the Oregon team struggles to find its rhythm at the start of the season, Lillard could once again become impatient and the noises of the hallway could quickly return to the table. And we know that Sixers boss Daryl Morey is following this very, very closely.

Will the Kings make history?

Fifteen. It’s been fifteen seasons since the Kings have not tasted the beautiful atmosphere of the Playoffs. It was 2006, when players like Mike Bibby, Metta World Peace and Bonzi Wells were still wearing the Sacramento uniform. In short, another era. A time when Luke Walton – the current Kings coach – was a… Lakers player. Walton is clearly one of the coaches under pressure this year as the Sacramento franchise would love to avoid the shame record of most consecutive seasons without NBA playoffs. No franchise in the history of the Great League has risen to sixteen. Today, the Kings are tied with the Clippers (1977-91), but something tells us that they will soon find themselves alone in the lead …

When and how does Kawhi Leonard and Jamal Murray come back?

Last season, the NBA saw two of its stars suffer from a ruptured knee ligament. Jamal Murray first about a month before the start of the Playoffs, then Kawhi Leonard in the Western Conference semifinals. Today, it is difficult to make predictions on the return of the two players because they still have several months of rehabilitation ahead of them, but it is clear that we are talking here about potential X factors of the season. Already because Leonard is a superstar and that Murray has the potential to become one one day, but also because these two players evolve in ambitious franchises, namely respectively the Clippers and the Nuggets. Los Angeles remains on a final of conf ‘while the gang to Nikola Jokic – the MVP of the last season – was eliminated in the previous round after reaching the last four in the bubble of Mickey in 2020. In full, these two franchises are simply in the race for a place in the NBA Finals.

Can the Warriors dynasty finally revive?

Speaking of a return from injury, the 2021-22 season will be that of the comeback of Klay Thompson, who remains on two white seasons after having linked a ruptured knee ligament + torn Achilles tendon. We keep our fingers crossed to see the San Francisco sniper at his best one day, or not far away. This is obviously the scenario hoped for by the Warriors fanbase, who still has not regret at the Playoffs since the 2019 NBA Finals and who dreams of seeing the Dubs at the top as long as Stephen Curry is still evolving at an MVP level. Spurred on by Curry, Draymond Green & Cie, Golden State will be competitive this year but can the California franchise really replay the title like in the good old days? It will depend – in large part – on Klay Thompson’s return. See you in December / January to see the Splash Bro again on the floors.





The Bulls, big recruitment for big results?

Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso… all these guys have come to strengthen Zach LaVine’s Bulls in recent months. Bulls who have only one goal this year: to find the Playoffs for the first time since 2017. The workforce is rather heavy on paper, and the management of Chicago did not hesitate to take out the checkbook to put a competitive team on the floor of the legendary United Center. But now we have to translate all this into the field and prove that this new group represents more than a sum of individuals, because some have doubts about the ability of the Bulls to integrate the Top 6 of the Eastern Conference despite this big recruitment. The first signs shown in preseason are in any case promising, the Bulls having won their four preparation matches. Strongly the continuation.

Hawks, Suns, Knicks: who confirms and who declines?

During the crazy season last year, some teams managed to take the opportunity to surprise their world. We especially think of the Hawks, Suns and Knicks. No one expected to see Atlanta in the Eastern Conference Finals. No one expected to see Phoenix in the NBA Finals. And above all, no one expected to see New York in the Playoffs. But thanks to a job well done and sometimes – it must be said also – a little success, these franchises have been able to do well. But will they manage to confirm this season, or even do better? Behind Trae Young, the Hawks have a deep roster with a superb mix of alumni and veterans, but can they really compete with the Nets and Bucks? It promises to be complicated. The Suns of Chris Paul – Devin Booker – Deandre Ayton are using the same formula as last season, but will they be able to benefit from the same alignment of planets as in 2021? The Knicks, reinforced by Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker, can they really pass a round of playoffs?

What season for the French in the NBA?

As every year, we will keep an eye on the French who will tread the NBA floors throughout the season. They are twelve in total, from star Rudy Gobert to recent Warriors rookie Axel Toupane. Everyone’s roles, status and objectives obviously differ, but they will all be keen to represent the blue-white-red flag. We will particularly watch the exploits of Rudy with the Jazz, he who can win a fourth title of Defender of the Year and thus equal the recordmen Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace. We will also be watching Evan Fournier’s first season with the Knicks, as well as that of Frank Ntilikina who will want to bounce back with the Dallas Mavericks. Another Frenchman that we expect to see at work, Killian Hayes, the highest drafted French player in history and who will aim to shine with the Pistons. Mention also for the young Théo Maledon – protege of Tony Parker -, the spectacular Yves Pons and of course our national Nicolas Batum, elected French basketball player of the year 2021 and ready to confirm his renewal with the Clippers.

The bonus question: a 75th birthday shouldn’t be celebrated?

With its short film “NBA Lane” which made a real hit, the Great League clearly announced the color for its 75th season. Throughout the 2021-22 campaign, the NBA will celebrate its long and beautiful history: special logo, list of the 75 best players in history, specific jerseys, celebrations during certain regular season games … in short, you will see the hashtag # NBA75 everywhere. The opportunity to delve into the rich past of the League while following the current season, which promises to be quite epic and which above all marks a semblance of a return to normal. After two campaigns weighed down by the arrival of COVID, the 2021-22 fiscal year will be made up of 82 team games and begins tonight – October 19, 2021 – as was usually the case before the pandemic. All that, it still feels really good, isn’t it?

Many questions, and ultimately few certainties, this should allow us to live a great NBA season as we like them. We are almost there friends, WE ARE ALMOST THERE!