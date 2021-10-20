what has become of him since his release from prison?

Christian Quesada has simply vanished. The greatest champion in the history of the 12 Coups de midi did not have the expected success. Former noon master eliminated with more than € 809,392 in his pocket, the candidate beaten by Bruno quickly found himself in court for serious facts. This Tuesday, October 19, 2021, RMC Story offers a replay of La face cachée by Christian Quesada, a documentary dedicated to the Quesada Affair.

Accused, then arrested for corruption on minors and possessions of pornographic images, the champion was sentenced to three years in prison. Incarcerated for two years in Bourg-en-Bresse prison, the father was finally released in March 2021. But since then, Christian Quesada has not given any sign of life. However before his sudden disappearance, the former darling of Jean-Luc Reichmann had to comply with a strict rule: be locatable 24/24.





Could it be a leak? Nothing is less sure. Owner of a house in Ain, the candidate “would have returned the keys to his house in Hauteville last summer”, reveal our colleagues from the Oh My Mag site. According to Midi Libre, the 57-year-old man would simply like to regain his anonymity, far from the media: “Assailed by criticism and hateful comments, he wishes to resume the course of his life out of sight. why he has undertaken a great physical transformation since his release from detention “, revealed our colleagues in April 2021. According to several witnesses, (…)

