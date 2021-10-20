what if electricity was ultimately a dead end?

Here it is, it is done: Porsche has just started the construction of a pilot plant in the south of Chile which will produce synthetic gasoline called “eFuel” by combining hydrogen with carbon taken from the atmosphere. , the result allowing it to be used on most current combustion cars. The objective is to produce 130,000 liters in 2022 while the work will not be finished yet, then 55 million in 2023 and 550 million in 2024!

What is the main difference between good old Lead Free and this eFuel? The latter is “almost” CO2 neutral. Be careful, this does not mean that the combustion engine stops emitting it by using it as fuel since it is burned in exactly the same way. But, unlike Unleaded, which is based on petroleum and therefore releases CO2 captured tens of millions of years ago, eFuel has the same carbon footprint that was absorbed during its production, which means that it has the same carbon footprint. therefore makes it “almost” neutral. Why this “almost”? Because even if production and combustion are balanced, exporting it from Chile for possible use in Europe or the United States does not fit into the calculation made by Porsche for the moment, even if the German manufacturer hopes although, over time, the eFuel itself will in turn decarbonise the delivery.

But let’s come back to this famous production absorbing CO2. To achieve this, the first step is to produce “green” hydrogen using the principle of electrolysis. This process consumes a lot of energy, so that it is not of great ecological interest when created with electricity produced from fossil fuel. The solution found by Porsche is that “its” electricity comes from a field of wind turbines built up to the side of the factory, one of the main reasons for its establishment in the south of Chile.

The resulting hydrogen is then combined with pure carbon pumped into the atmosphere to create e-methanol, which can then be quickly and easily converted into conventional fuel. And it is this carbon capture that makes production negative in terms of emissions and counterbalances (almost therefore) its combustion in an engine afterwards.











However, it is not tomorrow that you will find eFuel at the gas station around the corner. Initially, Porsche will devote its production to supplying its racing cars with the 911 GT3s of the Supercup championship first. Then, in the medium term, the brand’s dealerships could become supply points for production models, new or old, before a possible partnership with a major distributor. Porsche specifies, however, that this is not a step backwards towards the combustion engine in its range which has become highly electrified in recent years, but rather that it will keep some of its models alive while reducing the brand’s CO2 footprint to meet its ambition to become neutral in 2030.

However, Porsche being part of the Volkswagen group, if this solution proved to be as effective in reality as on paper and that production could follow, then nothing would prevent a less confidential distribution. But at what cost ? The German manufacturer has already made its calculations and, according to its projections, expects to arrive at a price per liter at the pump of 2 US dollars in 2030. That is to say 1.73 € according to the current price.