What is Google’s new interface for smartphones worth?

Start for Android 12. After several months of testing (the first “developer preview” was released in February, followed by a public beta in May, then by an AOSP version A few days ago, Google today released the first stable version of its new operating system for smartphones and tablets. Initially reserved for Pixel devices (from Pixel 3, up to the new Pixel 6), Android 12 should gradually arrive on smartphones from other manufacturers, starting with the most recent smartphones. Harmless if one relies on the list of its novelties, Android 12 is nevertheless one of the most important updates of recent years. She introduces the Material You, Google’s new responsive design that you should quickly find out about.

Since the very first preview, 01net.com has been testing Android 12 on a Pixel 5 smartphone. The time has come to give you our opinion, what is the Material You ?

A small revolution for software interfaces

Android 12 is trying something new, namely to offer a unique interface to each user. For the first time, an operating system does not offer everyone the same thing. OS colors, icons and other details vary in order to make your smartphone completely unique. This is what Google calls Material You, in reference to his previous style Material Design. We stay in the same vein, with a personalization pushed to its maximum.

How it works Material You ? Google’s idea could not be simpler: Android 12 just analyzes your wallpaper and takes care of the rest of itself. By absorbing a maximum of information on the colors present on the screen, Android 12 offers you in a new sub-setting called “Wallpaper and style” to choose from several color palettes in harmony with your background. Google’s choices are always very correct and really succeed in making Android prettier. The idea is simple, its application is (really) successful. Of course, don’t expect a completely different interface from smartphone to smartphone. Only the colors change and Google favors a few colors such as pink, yellow or green.

Other things are changing with Android 12, to make the new interface even more modern. For example, in the action center, the shortcuts to settings take on an appearance that has little to do with the previous one. We go from small round buttons to large oval panels, with text spread over two lines. As a result, we lose the number of shortcuts on a page, but the result is much cleaner.

We also notice that the connected home shutter, to control its home automation accessories, has disappeared. Instead, a setting towards Google home hides in the notifications panel or on the locked screen. Same thing for Google Pay. Finally, the interface of third-party applications is also evolving with Material You. The navigation bars adapt to the colors of your wallpaper, just like the applications themselves if their developers wish (we love the new Gboard keyboard!). Widgets can also take advantage of Material You. We just have to hope that as many devs as possible play the game!





Last thing, application icons can also adapt to these automatic themes. An option, still labeled “beta” in the version we tested, allows you to transform the icons of its applications so that they all use the same color from the “Material You” palette. For now, we are not convinced. If the idea is cool, do we really want icons that all look the same? Another limitation, Google does not allow you to create your own icons and does not generate them automatically. It is up to the developers to play the game by providing a transparent pictogram suitable for Android 12. As it is, only a handful of applications are compatible, which makes the home screen quite ugly.

A really cool lock screen

While this is not a novelty directly linked to “Material You” (whatever, the color of the time depends on your wallpaper), Android 12 also introduces a new lock screen which, for the blow, extremely seduced us. When you have no pending notifications, it shows the time in very large characters. Otherwise, it offers a clean interface with the time always written in large format. It’s subjective, but, in our opinion, no smartphone manufacturer does so well. Google makes the lock screen cool, it’s amazing enough to be underlined.

Will other manufacturers play along?

In addition to Material You, Android 12 has some new features such as the “privacy dashboard” which lets you know which applications are abusing their permissions. A welcome novelty, in line with previous pro-privacy changes to Android in recent years. We also note the possibility of taking extended screenshots natively, of searching for applications directly in the Pixel launcher or a new “Internet” menu replacing the “Wi-Fi” and “Cellular connection” menus of previous versions of Android. . New APIs are also emerging for developers, which should improve the lives of users of folding smartphones.

Reserved for Pixel smartphones for at least a few days, Android 12 will gradually arrive on smartphones from Samsung, Oppo or Xiaomi. Each manufacturer has its own schedule and should unveil the new version of its overlay based on Android 12 in the coming days (some have already done so, like Oppo). By the end of the year, we imagine that most of the flagship mobiles of the big brands will be upgraded to Android 12.

However, it is still too early to comment on the use of Material You by other brands. The most interesting novelty of Android 12, will Google’s new design remain a function of the Pixels? Or will it be available on all smartphones? We hope to give you the answer quickly, when all the manufacturers have spoken on the question. In the meantime, Pixel owners are encouraged to install Android 12! If you are interested in Google news, we also recommend our handling of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.