What is “Maid”, the hit miniseries on Netflix?

The story of a young American mother, who finds herself alone and without resources after leaving her abusive boyfriend, has won over Netflix subscribers.

While the South Korean series Squid Game is a hit with audiences, in the shadows, another Netflix fiction released at the same time is a huge success: the mini-series Maid. Based on an autobiographical novel by Stephanie Land, this ten-part drama series is set to break the viewing record of the Lady’s game (The Queen’s Gambit). Did you miss it? We tell you everything you need to know about this touching drama, worn by one of the young actresses of the moment.

•What is it about?

The story follows Alex, a 25-year-old American mother who finds herself alone and destitute after leaving her violent and abusive boyfriend, Sean. With only $ 18 in her pocket, she runs away from their mobile home in the middle of the night, worried for her safety and that of their daughter Maddy.

After spending the night in a car, Alex leaves to seek help from a social worker – she hasn’t heard from her father in years, and her mentally ill mother can’t support her.

Then begins a journey strewn with pitfalls: to be entitled to social housing, Alex needs a job. But without money, Alex can’t afford child care for his two-year-old daughter – and to qualify for subsidized child care, Alex needs … to prove she has a job. However, she ends up landing an underpaid job as a cleaning lady, and gradually tries to go up the slope.

It is the screenwriter Molly Smith Metzler, known for her work on the series Orange is the new black or Shameless, who signs here the adaptation of the bestseller by Stephanie Land (cited in the summer readings of Barack Obama in 2019 ).

• Who are the actors?

Alex, the heroine, is played by rising Hollywood star Margaret Qualley. She notably played in the series The Leftovers and the game Death Stranding, and gave the reply to Brad Pitt in Once upon a time … in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino. She also proved her dancing skills in a Kenzo commercial aired in 2017.

Margaret Qualley is also the daughter of Andie MacDowell, also a star in the series. Maid. The American model and actress (One endless day, Four weddings and a funeral) plays Alex’s mother, Paula, a whimsical artist who hides a faltering sanity behind her festive lifestyle and her multiple lovers. It was Margaret Qualley who came up with the idea of ​​recruiting her mother to the series, as she explained in an interview with Collider:





“I called Margot Robbie [qui est l’une des productrice exécutives de la série] and she loved the idea. Everyone was really excited about the idea. And then I crossed my fingers, hoping my mom would like to, and I was lucky. She came to Canada [où la série a été tournée], and it was a real dream to work with her. “

Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell in Maid, on Netflix. © Ricardo Hubbs – Netflix

Nick Robinson, model for Saint Laurent, seen in Jurassic World and the series Love, Simon, plays abusive ex-boyfriend Sean, while Anika Noni Rose (The Good Wife, Private Practice) is Regina, a wealthy client with whom Alex is cleaning. Finally, Tracy Vilar (Dr House) embodies his boss.

• What the critics say

Critics are fairly unanimous and praise both the social dimension of the series, which depicts the spiral of precariousness, “a terribly frustrating endless cycle,” according to the New York Times, but also the talent of Margaret Qualey, who radiates in her role as a young mother. the Hollywood Reporter hails “a sensitively written and superbly executed drama that reveals humanity even on the coldest days, and keeps you hooked until the very last minutes.”

The reviews site Rotten Tomatoes gives it a mark of 97/100, and writes: “Maid deals carefully with a sensitive subject to create a drama which is not always easy to watch, but undeniably powerful, anchored by an outstanding performance by Margaret Qualley “.

“A poignant story of an anonymous America that does not hesitate to trample on its poorest citizens, Maid highlights the difficulties that single mothers can encounter, and more precisely when they are victims of domestic violence “, analysis First, which underlines the “brilliant” performance of the main actress.