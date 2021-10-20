what to know before the trial of Karim Benzema and four other defendants

The denouement is near. Karim Benzema appear before the Versailles Criminal Court, Wednesday 20 October, for “complicity in attempted blackmail” in the famous case of the sextape of Mathieu Valbuena. The 33-year-old international striker is suspected of having encouraged his ex-teammate in the France team – who will attend the trial, according to his lawyer – to pay blackmailers who threatened to release an intimate video. After this affair, Karim Benzema, star striker of Real Madrid, was no longer called to play with the Blues until Euro 2021 this summer. He will be tried with four other defendants. Here is what you need to know about the trial scheduled to take place until Friday.

A case that dates back more than six years

On June 8, 2015, footballer Mathieu Valbuena, then selected for the French team, lodged a complaint after an anonymous call that threatened to broadcast an intimate video. This is the start of the so-called “sextape” affair. The call was made by Younes Houass, 38, figure in the football community, five days earlier. No financial compensation is requested during this first conversation. Mathieu Valbuena had been warned in May 2015 of the existence of this sextape by another footballer and former OM teammate, Djibril Cissé, who had described to him the few images he had seen.

Axel Angot, 45, suspected of having obtained the sextape from the player’s phone, is indicted for “attempted blackmail” and “breach of trust”. The man, who also gravitates in the middle of professional football, had, in 2014, transferred the data of the midfielder for a change of phone. Mustapha Zouaoui, 37, known to sell luxury accessories in the world of football is also prosecuted for “attempted blackmail”. The two accomplices are presented as the alleged brains in this case.

A conversation at heart of the trial

Karim Benzema will be tried for having incited Mathieu Valbuena to pay the blackmailers. On the evening of October 6, 2015, he went to his teammate’s room at the French team’s training center, in Clairefontaine (Yvelines). According to the order for reference to the criminal court, consulted by franceinfo, the French international insisted that evening to speak with Mathieu Valbuena and evoke the intimate video. He tells her that it is “warm for his family”, while his teammate replies having already warned his wife of the existence of the sextape.

Karim Benzema assures that he can put him in touch with someone “of confidence” who could help him and advises that no copy of the video will be shown. The man of confidence in question is none other than a childhood friend of Real Madrid striker Karim Zenati, 36, approached by the alleged blackmailers, Mustapha Zouaoui and Axel Angot. Karim Zenati is supposed to serve as an intermediary while negotiations between Mathieu Valbuena and Younes Houass do not advance.

A few moments after this conversation, Karim Benzema calls Karim Zenati, who is tapped, to tell him about the exchange and declares: “He [Mathieu Valbuena] not going to let go … He doesn’t take us seriously. ” “We are here to fix it, if he doesn’t want to, he does things with the piranhas”, comments Karim Zenati during this exchange, about the blackmailers. “They are going to piss on him”, answers Karim Benzema, before adding: “Piranhas, they’re gonna eat it bro.” The two friends declare that the footballer is going “to be thrown tomatoes” if the video is ultimately made public.





What the court will have to judge

The stake of the trial, which is to last three days, is in particular to define the nature of the conversation between Karim Benzema and Mathieu Valbuena. Was it friendly advice, as the attacker defends since his custody and indictment in November 2015? “Attention Math, they are big, big thugs”, would have declared the French striker to his teammate this evening of October 6, 2015, reports AFP.

For his part, Mathieu Valbuena supports the idea that his teammate tried to encourage him to pay by putting pressure on him in tort. “Karim knows very well – even though we never talked about money, I think he is still a little smart – that from the moment I meet this person, it is not for peanuts “, he said in an interview with World End of november 2015.

On the defense side, the role of “Lukas”, undercover police commissioner in charge of negotiations between Mathieu Valbuena and the blackmailers, is criticized. Defense lawyers accuse the investigators for having used abusive stratagems and claiming the nullity of part of the procedure. According to them, the officer urged the protagonists, in particular Younes Houass, first interlocutor, to demand money from Mathieu Valbuena. MBut the Paris Court of Appeal ruled in 2018 that the investigative methods employed were consistent and that there had been no incitement to the offense, as argued by defense counsel. The Court of Cassation definitively ruled in December 2019 and validated the investigation, opening the door to a trial.

What Karim Benzema risks

During this trial, Karim Benzema, prosecuted for “complicity in attempted blackmail”, risks a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment and a fine of 75,000 euros. The four other defendants, Axel Angot, Mustapha Zouaoui, Younes Houass and Karim Zenati, are referred to the criminal court for “attempted blackmail” and incur the same penalty as the French attacker. Axel Angot will also be tried for “breach of trust” and therefore risks a heavier sentence.

As for Djibril Cissé, a time indicted in this case (in February 2017 for “complicity in attempted blackmail”, like Karim Benzema), he was dismissed from prosecution in January, in accordance with the requisitions of the Versailles prosecutor’s office made at the end of June 2020.