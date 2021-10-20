what’s new in the latest version of google web browser?

Google has just updated its Chrome web browser to version 95 for Windows, Mac Intel and Mac M1, and Linux. On the agenda, this new version of Chrome marks the end of support for the FTP protocol. Because the browser does not support the secure version of the protocol, and with few users using this capability of Chrome, Google has made the decision to remove support for URLs in the format “ftp: // “.

Another new feature introduced by this update is the arrival of a new option allowing you to save the groups of tabs you create. The option, which must be activated via a flag (chrome: // flags / # tab-groups-save) allows you to individually save your tab groups so that you can easily reopen them after they have been closed.

In addition, this new version of Chrome inaugurates the arrival of a new side panel offering simplified access to the reading list as well as to browser favorites. However, the option is not yet available by default and also requires the activation of a flag (chrome: // flags / # side-panel) to be accessible.





With this version 95 of Chrome, Google is also introducing several new features for developers. The new version of Google’s web browser strengthens payment authentication, improves the behavior of WebApps which can now be used as default applications, and inaugurates the EyeDropper API through which developers can integrate on their website an eyedropper tool allowing visitors to “pick” a color from an image.

Finally, this update of Chrome to version 95 was an opportunity for Google to correct 19 security vulnerabilities.