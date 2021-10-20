When the CPAM of La Manche recommends a homeopathic treatment against the flu

In Manche, the employees of the CPAM received a letter indicating that a homeopathic treatment will be proposed against the flu.

It is a ball that the Primary Health Insurance Fund (CPAM) of the Channel would certainly have gone well. On October 4, the employees of the CPAM received a strange letter concerning the seasonal flu vaccine, as revealed by the Channel Press.

In this letter, the employees were able to learn that by “the health context linked to Covid-19, only homeopathic treatment against influenza will be offered“. Problem, since January 1, 2021, homeopathy is no longer on the list of reimbursed drugs. Indeed, the High Authority of Health had estimated that”no robust study has demonstrated the superiority in terms of efficacy of homeopathic medicines compared to conventional treatments or to placebo.“And obviously the director of the CPAM was not aware of this internal communication.”He called for the immediate cessation of this action, unsuitable for the health authorities.“, specifies the CPAM before adding that the vaccine remains”the best way to prevent the flu and reduce the risk of serious complications and death“.





Internal reorganization

“No homeopathic specialty can be considered a vaccine or treatment against seasonal flu. The vaccine, for both Covid-19 and the flu, remains the best way to protect yourself and reduce the risk of serious complications“, quickly replied the CPAM of the Channel to face this initiative.”It was unfortunate and it took huge proportions with social networks“, regrets the management of the Primary Health Insurance Fund (CPAM) of La Manche. Internally, this incident has raised awareness of the need to”reorganize its validation circuit for the actions implemented in the direction of the personnel“.