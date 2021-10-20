Where are we with 3rd dose injections against Covid-19?

At the end of the Health Defense Council this Wednesday morning, Gabriel Attal called for “accelerating the vaccine booster campaign” against Covid-19. The government spokesperson referred to the figure of two million third doses administered. A total considered disappointing, out of six million affected, while the idea of ​​conditioning the health pass to recall is “a track that is gaining ground”. Where exactly is the administration of the 3rd booster doses? 20 minutes make the point.

Are the recall numbers really too low?

“Two million people already doubly vaccinated who make their booster in a month and a half, it’s not bad”, judge Michaël Rochoy, general practitioner and member of the collective Du Côté de la Science. In reality, Gabriel Attal inflated the figures… of the eligible ones. Among the over 65s and frail people, “not everyone has been vaccinated for 6 months,” recalls Michaël Rochoy.

In unison, Marie-Aline Bloch, researcher in management sciences at the School of Advanced Studies in Public Health, puts forward an estimate of less than 5 million eligible. And even at 6 million on October 20, “we need time to organize” pleads the doctor, who criticizes a “disconnection from reality” of the executive.

What are the limits hindering the recall campaign?

The closure of large vaccination centers, where patients paraded in the chain, necessarily limited the number of daily injections. As a result, the pressure falls on general practitioners, whose schedules are already busy, and pharmacies. Michaël Rochoy points to the difficulties of supply and conservation of doses, while Moderna is no longer authorized for this recall. “With the end of the mask at school, we also have a rebound in diseases among children, which still occupies niches”, he laments.





On the patient side, as the epidemic has calmed down, “some people are less afraid of being sick or of transmitting it” according to Marie-Aline Bloch. The researcher also points to the vagueness that surrounded this recall for several weeks and a certain weariness “for those who have taken their responsibilities” while there are still unvaccinated people.

Is it really urgent to move forward on the recall campaign?

“Over time, immunity decreases in the elderly,” recalls Marie-Aline Bloch, leading to the return of symptomatic forms. But according to a study by EPI-PHARE, the effectiveness of the vaccine does not decrease in severe forms after five months. A possible delay in the recall campaign therefore does not constitute “a danger of pressure on the hospital system”, estimates Michaël Rochoy.

For the general practitioner, we must first “put the package on people who have not yet been vaccinated” and are more at risk of contracting Covid-19. The idea of ​​sending more doses to poor countries, poorly vaccinated and where new variants could more easily emerge, is also put forward. But above all, the campaign will continue naturally with the flu vaccination. “Many patients were waiting to do both at the same time and have already made an appointment” assures the doctor.