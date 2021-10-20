who is his wife, Amina Walter?

Four years after the end of his love affair with Aurélie Filipetti, the former socialist minister Arnaud Montebourg remarried a few days ago with the Franco-Moroccan, Amina Walter.
For those who would doubt to meet a soul mate other than in the workplace, rest assured: the possibilities of finding love are multiple! The story ofArnaud Montebourg is also there to remind us. First married between 1997 and 2010 to Hortense Labriffe, former collaborator of Édouard Balladur and Philippe Douste-Blazy, with whom he had two children, he then had a relationship with journalist Audrey Pulvar. Following a new separation, it is on the arm of the actress Elsa Zylberstein that he was seen later, for a fleeting romance. Then will come his well-publicized romance with his former colleague, Minister of Culture, Aurélie Filippetti, with whom he had a third child, a girl named Jeanne. But their relationship broke up in 2017.
Arnaud Montebourg signs an autograph… and finds love again!
Then followed three years of celibacy. But all beautiful things come at the right time to those who know how to wait … And this is where the magic of hazardous encounters comes in. Because in 2020, it is alongside the Deputy CEO of the online insurance comparator LeLynx.fr, the Franco Moroccan Amina Walter, may Arnaud Montebourg’s heart beat faster. It all started with a simple autograph request from the DG for his mother, who is a convinced left activist very familiar with the career of the former president of the General Council of Saône-et-Loire. But from this brief exchange is in fact born a real love at first sight. It only took a few months for the two lovebirds to finally settle down together.
An intimate wedding celebrated on October 2
And it goes even further! This Tuesday, October 19, our colleagues from World indicated in their columns that they were married. “The civil wedding ceremony was held on October 2, 2021 in the circle of their friends and families”, can we thus read. The festivities were organized near Provins, in Seine-et-Marne. For the record, and as if to remind that politics is never very far in the course of Arnaud Montebourg, ‘one of the two witnesses of the young groom was none other than Aquilino Morelle, the former political advisor of François Holland at the Elysee.