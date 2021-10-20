Who is the superstar behind these strange (very creepy) masks?

To fight against the coronavirus, some use surgical masks, fabric creations or plastic visors. A well-known American personality preferred to resort to a much more radical solution: a latex mask that completely covers his skull. And because we are never too careful, this star has of course a variety of different masks, just to go out every day properly protected.

Latex mask of a white man, mask with smoky eyes, ghost mask, fabric mask with Jesus, … This personality has found the right vein to go completely incognito wherever she goes … or almost! Of course, this is Kanye West who was spotted on Monday, October 18, 2021 at JFK Airport in New York City wearing a white man’s mask (bald optional), eye-level makeup. A slightly creepy way to travel “discreetly”.

The next day, Kanye West also wore a similar mask to meet his lawyer Michael Cohen in New York. After a coffee at Sant Ambroeus Coffee Break from the Lowes Regency Hotel, the rapper proudly strolled through the streets of the American city as revealed in a video posted on the Page Six site.





“The purpose of the mask was for people to not recognize it. The first 10 minutes we sat down he was mobbed by people who wanted photos, and say hello. So he put on this mask to remain anonymous, which, oddly enough, didn’t really work. Kanye was very calm and relaxed, with no security personnel“, explained a source.”He wore the mask most of the time and said he wore it so that he could walk around freely. He was a nice guy. He and Michael Cohen were talking about real estate“.

Last week, Kanye West decided to wear a Fantomas mask. Entirely green, the mask also featured pointed ears and only revealed the eyes of the performer of the title Runaway and dad of North (8), Saint (5), Chicago (3) and Psalm (2).

In addition to changing his appearance, Kanye also changed his name. Call him now “Ye”. And that’s all ! According to the rules of the state of California, the performer of the title Flashing Lights went before Judge Michelle Williams to change her birth name, Kanye Omari West and now call herself “Ye” (name of her eighth album released in 2018).