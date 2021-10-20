why conditioning the sanitary pass to the third dose is not easy

DECRYPTION – While slight signs of rebounds are showing in recent days in France, the executive is looking for the right formula to accelerate the pace of the vaccine booster campaign.

“Out of 6 million people eligible today, 2 million people have used the recall. It’s a lot, but it’s too little. (…) This morning, yes, I am calling for a recall. ” These words from Gabriel Attal, government spokesman, Tuesday on RTL, testify to the current concern of the executive in the fight against the coronavirus: how to advance the “3e doses ”, as they are somewhat improperly called, at a more sustained rate?

Wishing that “The protection conferred by the vaccine continues”, the executive “Does not exclude” to condition the health pass to this vaccination booster, even if, at this stage, “There is no decision taken in this direction”, continued Gabriel Attal.

Launched on 1er September on the advice of the High Authority for Health, the vaccine booster campaign aims to strengthen the defenses of the most vulnerable populations: the over 65s, people at risk of severe disease due to comorbidities, immunocompromised patients and their entourage,