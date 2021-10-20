More

    why conditioning the sanitary pass to the third dose is not easy

    Business


    DECRYPTION – While slight signs of rebounds are showing in recent days in France, the executive is looking for the right formula to accelerate the pace of the vaccine booster campaign.

    “Out of 6 million people eligible today, 2 million people have used the recall. It’s a lot, but it’s too little. (…) This morning, yes, I am calling for a recall. ” These words from Gabriel Attal, government spokesman, Tuesday on RTL, testify to the current concern of the executive in the fight against the coronavirus: how to advance the “3e doses ”, as they are somewhat improperly called, at a more sustained rate?

    Read alsoCovid vaccines: what is the third dose for?

    Wishing that “The protection conferred by the vaccine continues”, the executive “Does not exclude” to condition the health pass to this vaccination booster, even if, at this stage, “There is no decision taken in this direction”, continued Gabriel Attal.

    Launched on 1er September on the advice of the High Authority for Health, the vaccine booster campaign aims to strengthen the defenses of the most vulnerable populations: the over 65s, people at risk of severe disease due to comorbidities, immunocompromised patients and their entourage,

    This article is for subscribers only. You have 77% left to discover.


    Pushing back the limits of science is also freedom.

    Continue reading your article for € 1 the first month

    Already subscribed? Log in


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous article“I did not see a tunnel, I did not see my life go by,” says Hans, injured at the Bataclan
    Next articleFoot PSG – Angers has been stolen from Paris, the referee is sorry

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC