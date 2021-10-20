Why Daniel Craig has always preferred gay bars

On screen, he embodies a killing machine in the service of Her Majesty. But, in life, the British actor is a cool guy who prefers to shy away from testosterone.

Behind the steel armor, a sensitive and cool man. This is how Daniel Craig, 53, is defined in an interview recently given to the Lunch with Bruce podcast, on Sirus XM radio, on the occasion of the promotion of the latest James Bond. “You know, I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember,” he told his friend Bruce Bozzi, explaining that at least in those community places he was safe to drop by. a quiet evening, without cockfights or alcoholic brawls.





“One of the reasons is that we don’t often fight in gay bars,” he added. I started to get fed up with the aggressive demeanor of a few assholes in straight bars, “saying he didn’t want to get” a punch “like it often happened in his youth. He admitted to frequenting these bars since his youth, even though he is not himself homosexual. He has been married to Rachel Weisz for ten years, with whom he had a baby girl, now three years old.

READ ALSO “Die can wait”: James Bond comes out the back door

“You didn’t need to state your sexuality,” he continued. They were just nice places to go, very safe. Everyone was very cool, everyone. ”But that’s not the only reason he walked through the doors of these establishments. The one who would later play the most famous spy in the world also went there to flirt in his own way. “J […] Read more

VIDEO – A star for Daniel Craig in Hollywood