Why has no new variant emerged for months?

EPIDEMIC – Since Delta’s hegemony, no other variant has emerged in the world.

Between November 2020 and January 2021, the world got to know the variants of coronavirus. A new critical phase in the epidemic then begins. In a few weeks, the English, Indian, South African and Brazilian variants are particularly sequenced and worry the health authorities: more contagious, more lethal, making vaccines less effective … Each has its own characteristics, but each time the observation is the even: they are more dangerous than the original strain.

The English variant, renamed Alpha variant by WHO, notably caused a new wave in Europe and devastated the United Kingdom because of its higher contagiousness, before the Indian variant, renamed Delta, did the same a few weeks later. Since then, no other variant has seriously emerged. How to explain this sudden absence? 20 minutes make the point.

How does a variant form and emerge?

The coronavirus is an RNA virus, a family of viruses much more prone to mutations than the DNA virus, protected by double helices, unlike RNA which is only on a single strand. However, Covid-19 mutates much less than other RNA viruses, such as the “normal” flu.

The coronavirus is at risk of mutating each time it is transmitted. When changes are important and (…) Read more on 20minutes





Read also :

Coronavirus in Marseille: “It’s not at all antivax, just suspicious people” … In the northern districts, an ephemeral vaccination center is set up at the Health Insurance

Health pass: MEPs debate the extension of the document until the summer

Vaccine: The health pass could be conditioned on a third dose for eligible people

Coronavirus in Russia: How to explain the government’s attitude to a worrying health situation?

Coronavirus: Latvia imposes a new lockdown of almost a month

VIDEO – Covid-19: vaccination reduces risks by 90%, according to study