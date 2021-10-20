Why nuclear will not be the miracle solution for the energy transition

While gas and oil prices are reaching new heights, the executive wants to relaunch a nuclear industry that has been contested for several years. If the atom appears necessary to limit fossil fuels, it will not be able to solve the complex equation of the coming decades on its own.

Atoms rather than wind turbines? While the giant blades installed in the fields and offshore crystallize some anger, nuclear power could make a comeback at the heart of French energy policy. Cautious on the subject since the start of his five-year term, Emmanuel Macron announced last week a billion euros of investment in the construction of small nuclear power plants (SMR). At the same time, Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy as well as Agnès Pannier-Runacher did not hide their penchant for this “low-carbon” energy.

“To rebuild a competitive and attractive sector, we must say loud and clear: I believe in nuclear energy” launched the first in an interview with La Tribune. “Today, we need nuclear power, it is perfectly assumed” underlined the second on BFMTV.

This pro-nuclear discourse, latent in recent years within an executive, now looks like an electoral program as the whole world is going through a major energy crisis. The increases in the price of gas and electricity have reminded us of several obvious facts: thanks to nuclear power, France is one of the most virtuous countries in terms of gas emissions with an electricity price that is still low since it is largely declining geopolitical upheavals.

But France also remains very exposed to soaring fossil fuel prices.

A gigantic challenge

If the Hexagon produces a majority of its electricity thanks to nuclear power (67.1% of its production in 2020), final energy consumption sketches the portrait of a much less carbon-free France. Last year, the share of petroleum products represented the major part of final energy consumption in France (43%) ahead of electricity (25%) and gas (20%).

As the country aims for a very ambitious carbon neutrality by 2050, the challenge promises to be gigantic. In industry alone, electricity consumption will have to be multiplied by 3.2 to achieve this goal.

Will the atom be the savior? France has the advantage of having a historic industrial sector and an EPR concept in the pipeline. This new generation of reactors has made a series of errors and delays, but recent reports on the issue have served as an electric shock.

“All the setbacks of Flamanville, we will not have them for the next EPR”, judges Nicolas Goldberg, Senior Manager Energy at Colombus Consulting.

EPRs exported abroad have also suffered delays but appear to be on a better track. Those built in China are even already operational.

Flamanville EPR (illustrative image) © Charly Triballeau – AFP

So much feedback that makes the project technically feasible, even if the price of electricity production could be higher than expected.





Nuclear power, a (simple) part of the solution

Nevertheless, Emmanuel Macron, who postponed this decision for several years, could finally announce the launch of new EPRs in France to accelerate the energy transition. He will nonetheless await the eagerly awaited report from RTE, operator of the electricity transmission network, which will be made public on 25 October.

Six scenarios are studied: three of them exclude any revival of nuclear power by favoring renewable energies and the three others combine renewable energies and nuclear. Barring any surprise, RTE should advocate for the second solution, as investments in renewables have already taken significant delays in France.

In reality, even with the construction of new EPRs, the share of renewable energies will have to increase massively to reach the 2050 objective. In its most “nuclear” scenario (50% nuclear in 2050), RTE warns that solar energy produced in France will have to be multiplied by 7 and wind power by 2.5. And this scenario involves the construction of 14 EPRs and several SMRs in a frankly optimistic time frame. Clearly, the development of renewable will be as important as that of nuclear.

“We have to put our foot to the bottom, make a Marshall Plan for both renewable energies and nuclear power,” insists Nicolas Goldberg, who considers that the current gaps in green energies (such as seasonality) will also have to be filled from time to time by renewable gas plants (biogas, hydrogen, etc.).

For or against oil, we will have to do without it

At the same time, energy consumption will have to slow down considerably, warns the analyst. “The low carbon 2050 strategy means halving energy consumption and at the same time increasing electricity production by 30%”.

Sobriety will probably be the key word for the next decade, as clean energy production will fall far short of global demand, which will continue to rely heavily on oil in the coming years.

Oil has reached new heights since 2014 © AFP

Except that the price of a barrel, which now exceeds 80 dollars, should remain high for lack of sufficient production. “Since 2015, investments in oil have collapsed on the one hand because oil prices had fallen and on the other hand because the oil companies no longer really have any interest in it” explains Alexandre Andlauer, financial analyst at Kpler on BFM Business. Relaunching large boreholes would be expensive and time consuming.

For or against oil, we will have to do without it… unless we pay a high price. And for that, nuclear power will play a crucial but not exclusive role.