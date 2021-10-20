why SNCF wants to reduce the number of family squares

Faced with the arrival of competition on its most profitable high-speed link, the SNCF will in particular renew its trains, by offering more solo seats to better accommodate professionals.

“The competition will arrive at the end of the year. We’ve been preparing for years,” says Alain Krakovitch, director of Voyages SNCF (the main lines).

While the Italian company Trenitalia is due to launch its Frecciarossa (literally “red arrow”) high-speed trains on Paris-Lyon “at the end of the year”, SNCF launched the “Riposte” program.

Thus all the trains of the TGV Paris-Lyon will be new by mid-2022, and at least renovated at the beginning of 2022, indicates the railway company on Tuesday, October 19. They will be able to carry more passengers, 556 against 510 currently, thanks in particular to the elimination of many squares, “which are no longer popular with customers”.

“An opportunity for Paris-Lyon, a line which is one of the densest in the network, especially at rush hour” underlines the SNCF, which offers 22 round trips with TGV Inoui per day and two round trips with Ouigo on its most profitable link.

The pampered pros

The railway company is particularly keen to pamper professionals, which represent more than a third of travelers on this line which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Thus, all users will have access to a USB port per seat and a “high-performance” wifi network.





The first class will become “a real personal workspace” with “a large tablet and a small additional tablet, a vanity mirror, a 230V socket and USB port, better seat tilt (+ 10 °), adjustable intensity lighting and an individual reading light integrated into the headrest” .

A new offer, called “Business Première”, completes the offer. The seats are the same as in the first one, but according to the SNCF passengers have the right to access to the lounges, fast boarding, a multimedia portal and an offer of refreshments and / or light meals (a salad and a pastry) included in the price of the ticket. Plus the possibility of changing trains as you want.

The SNCF will also revive the classic train, by offering daily round trips between Paris-Bercy and Lyon-Perrache from next March via Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, Melun, Dijon, Chalon-sur-Saône and Mâcon … in 4:45 to 5:15 from end to end, when TGVs take less than 2 hours.

SNCF wants to remain the benchmark for high speed

“If what we set up in Paris-Lyon is conclusive, we can generalize it between Paris, Bordeaux, Rennes and Strasbourg”, assures Mr. Krakovitch. The formula, which is reminiscent of air travel, has already been successfully tested on Eurostar, Thalys and Lyria, to London, Benelux and Switzerland respectively, he notes.

More generally, the boss of TGV says he is “convinced” that the arrival of competition will increase the rail market. In Spain, where Ouigo arrived in May, SNCF’s “share of the pie” has now reached 37% in Madrid-Barcelona, ​​with the number of passengers taking the train between the two cities increasing by 17%.

“Our goal is to remain the benchmark for high speed in France and in Europe over the long term”, underlines Christophe Fanichet, CEO of SNCF Voyageurs.