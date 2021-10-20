Why the TF1-M6 merger crystallizes the concerns of the audiovisual sector

Gilles Pélisson (left) and Nicolas de Tavernost (right), at the Ministry of Culture, in Paris, in May 2019. AURELIEN MORISSARD / IP3

He has been doing his show for six months, mixing charm and conviction. On October 12, the chairman of the board of the M6 ​​group, Nicolas de Tavernost, once again praised all the advantages that there would be to marry TF1 and M6. “We need more resources to invest, especially in streaming”, he hammered at Médias en Seine, an annual show that brings together media professionals. A TV juggernaut who will be able to “Invest more money in production, sport …”, and to be able to fight against the American platforms, he assured.

At his side, Gilles Pélisson, his counterpart from TF1, abounded in this direction, complaining about the policy of American studios, Disney in the lead, who prefer to keep their blockbusters for their own platforms. A behavior which makes the emergence of a French champion more necessary than ever.





Also listen M6-TF1, the underside of a high-risk marriage

These new public releases come at a key moment in this merger announced in May. The Competition Authority has initiated “Market tests”, which consist in questioning the profession on the concrete consequences of the operation. Because this merger project, which has already received the blessing of the executive, crystallizes concerns. We moan without daring to say it at Banijay, Mediawan (including one of the founders, Xavier Niel, individual shareholder of World, is an unsuccessful candidate for the takeover of M6), NRJ, Canal +, Havas, SFR …

Fear of alienating important customers, of being excluded from their TV or radio shows, or fear of seeing the price of advertising spots explode, there are many reasons for silence. “In principle, we are for consolidation. But telling that TF1 and M6 together will compete with Amazon, no one believes it. The main objective seems to be to weaken the competitors on the French market ”, underlines Arthur Dreyfuss, the boss of Altice Media (BFM-TV, RMC, RMC Découverte), one of the few to speak. Exception to the rule, Delphine Ernotte, president of France Televisions, is favorable. “Free televisions produce the common. I see a good eye when Gilles [Pélisson] and Nicolas [de Tavernost] are reinforced “, she told Médias en Seine. “She hopes to get things like the increase in the royalty or the advertising after 8 pm”, scoffs at a broadcaster.

Anti-GAFA argument far from convincing

The future of television advertising raises the main questions. Together, TF1 and M6 would account for 75% of the TV market and 98% of “premium” screens (with a higher audience), according to a document from a competitor consulted by The world. To get a green light, TF1 and M6 hope to convince the Competition Authority to add online advertising to television advertising, arguing that it is a single market. By adding television advertising for the first half of 2021 (1.6 billion euros, according to the National Syndicate of Television Advertising) and digital (3.8 billion over the same period, according to the Syndicate of Internet Authorities), the duo would see their weight melt down to 24% of the total.

You have 57.86% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.