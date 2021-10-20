Wispeed T855 review: an electric scooter with honest performance

The Wispeed T855 is not as bulky as its big sister SUV1000, but it still does not play in the yard of compact scooters. Its size places it alongside models like the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S or the Pablo. Despite its low price, the T855 has good quality finishes overall. A few pieces here and there are less glorious, but the majority of plastics and metals used are satisfactory. The assembly does not suffer from any notable defect and everything seems robust.
The height of the handlebars is fixed. It is well suited to users who are under 6 feet tall. Beyond this size, the pilot will be a little less comfortable. Conversely, the little ones among us will find it better for them. The 17 cm wide and 48 cm long deck can properly accommodate 2 feet shod in 42. This deck is covered with a textured rubber which offers good grip. The mudguards found on both wheels are wide enough to prevent splashing water in wet weather.
With 43.5 cm wide, the handlebars offer a correct compromise between stability and bulk. However, you quickly feel the lack of balance when you let go of the machine with one of both hands. The small width is however of interest insofar as the handles cannot be folded down. It will be easier to slide the Wispeed electric scooter in transport or in the trunk of a car than with a wider handlebar.
We regretted the discomfort of the rubber covering the handles of the SUV1000, fortunately the T855 chooses a different finish and is much more comfortable on long journeys from this point of view. A single brake lever is offered on the left, activating a mechanical disc brake placed on the rear wheel. The throttle control, mechanical bell and brake activate smoothly and fall perfectly where needed.
The Wispeed T855 has a small screen which displays information on the instantaneous speed, the chosen driving mode and the lighting of the lights. However, it is impossible to display the number of kilometers traveled. Since the display brightness is quite low and the surface is highly reflective, the readability of the screen is poor in daylight. Sometimes it’s difficult to know its speed or the position of the headlights at a glance.
Only one button is present on this electric scooter. You have to press it for a longer or shorter time to access its various functions. Thus, pressing for 1 second starts the machine, pressing for 3 seconds changes speed and pressing for 5 seconds turns off the T855. Not the most intuitive or practical system we’ve come across.
The front and rear lights, compulsory in the Highway Code, allow more to be seen than to illuminate the road well. Classic, but always welcome, a kickstand makes it easy to park the T855. Much less common, but just as useful, a tie-down ring is welded to the stem. Enough to quickly attach your electric scooter to street furniture while you buy a baguette.
The folding of the Wispeed T855 is done in 2 stages. You must first pull a small locking mechanism on the side, before pulling on the central lever, thus tilting the stem towards the deck. A hook located under the handlebars secures the stem to the rear fender. When the scooter is unfolded, this small hook can be used to support a bag. Practice.
When folded in half, the T855 is more compact than a Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S or a Pablo. Nevertheless, it retains a certain bulk. In addition, its 14.5 kg should be taken into consideration if you regularly venture into public transport or have a few floors to climb on foot.
The Highway Code regulates electric scooters and imposes a maximum speed of 25 km / h. A rule to which conforms the T855 which could not anyway not claim much more with a motor of 300 W and a battery 36 V. Two speeds of control are proposed to the pilot. The first clamps the machine to 15 km / h, while the second lets it go at 25 km / h. We regret the absence of an even more restrictive mode which would allow, when authorized and necessary, to circulate without risk between pedestrians. The handling of the Wispeed T855 remains pretty good and its speed control partially fills this gap.
Unsurprisingly with regard to its characteristics, this model does not shine with its liveliness. The acceleration delivered by the T855 is not lightning and it takes 7 to 8 seconds to reach maximum speed on the flat. This time reaches almost 10 seconds spent under 25% battery. This behavior is not ideal for driving in built-up areas. You must always kick the Wispeed electric scooter with your foot for the electric motor to start.
When driving, the digital speedometer displays at best “24.8 km / h.” A working GPS rather indicates a constant 24 km / h when the battery is full. The coasts are crossed without too much trouble also, provided that the batteries are well charged. When the battery capacity drops below 50%, hill performance also drops. On this point, a Pablo electric scooter is more constant in effort. A speed regulator engages after 10 seconds of continuous pressure on the throttle trigger. No pictogram comes to indicate its commissioning on the screen. Switching off the system in the event of light braking is a little disturbing, since it seems that the engine brake is activated a little hard, which generates a jerk.
The Wispeed T855 can count on two wheels fitted with 8.5 “diameter inflatable tires. An average size that offers decent road holding. The inflatable tires guarantee better road holding than solid wheels, but are sensitive to punctures.The engine of the machine is placed in the front wheel.This makes it easier to climb sidewalks and boats in the street.
Few electric scooters offer a suspension system at this price. Unfortunately, the Wispeed T855 is no exception to the rule. Inflatable tires absorb small bumps, but larger potholes or sidewalk crossings are less enjoyable.
The mechanical disc brake on the rear wheel works in concert with magnetic braking of the motor. This duo is quite correct when it comes to stopping the scooter in an emergency. We measured a braking distance of 4.5m when the T855 is launched at maximum speed. It’s better than a Pablo, but worse than a Mi Electric Scooter 1S. Braking mainly distributed to the rear requires some control, especially if the road is wet.