Wispeed T855 review: an electric scooter with honest performance

The Wispeed T855 is not as bulky as its big sister SUV1000, but it still does not play in the yard of compact scooters. Its size places it alongside models like the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S or the Pablo. Despite its low price, the T855 has good quality finishes overall. A few pieces here and there are less glorious, but the majority of plastics and metals used are satisfactory. The assembly does not suffer from any notable defect and everything seems robust.

The height of the handlebars is fixed. It is well suited to users who are under 6 feet tall. Beyond this size, the pilot will be a little less comfortable. Conversely, the little ones among us will find it better for them. The 17 cm wide and 48 cm long deck can properly accommodate 2 feet shod in 42. This deck is covered with a textured rubber which offers good grip. The mudguards found on both wheels are wide enough to prevent splashing water in wet weather.

With 43.5 cm wide, the handlebars offer a correct compromise between stability and bulk. However, you quickly feel the lack of balance when you let go of the machine with one of both hands. The small width is however of interest insofar as the handles cannot be folded down. It will be easier to slide the Wispeed electric scooter in transport or in the trunk of a car than with a wider handlebar.

We regretted the discomfort of the rubber covering the handles of the SUV1000, fortunately the T855 chooses a different finish and is much more comfortable on long journeys from this point of view. A single brake lever is offered on the left, activating a mechanical disc brake placed on the rear wheel. The throttle control, mechanical bell and brake activate smoothly and fall perfectly where needed.

The Wispeed T855 has a small screen which displays information on the instantaneous speed, the chosen driving mode and the lighting of the lights. However, it is impossible to display the number of kilometers traveled. Since the display brightness is quite low and the surface is highly reflective, the readability of the screen is poor in daylight. Sometimes it’s difficult to know its speed or the position of the headlights at a glance.

Only one button is present on this electric scooter. You have to press it for a longer or shorter time to access its various functions. Thus, pressing for 1 second starts the machine, pressing for 3 seconds changes speed and pressing for 5 seconds turns off the T855. Not the most intuitive or practical system we’ve come across.

The front and rear lights, compulsory in the Highway Code, allow more to be seen than to illuminate the road well. Classic, but always welcome, a kickstand makes it easy to park the T855. Much less common, but just as useful, a tie-down ring is welded to the stem. Enough to quickly attach your electric scooter to street furniture while you buy a baguette.





The folding of the Wispeed T855 is done in 2 stages. You must first pull a small locking mechanism on the side, before pulling on the central lever, thus tilting the stem towards the deck. A hook located under the handlebars secures the stem to the rear fender. When the scooter is unfolded, this small hook can be used to support a bag. Practice.