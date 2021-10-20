Woman treated for eight years for bad disease

While suffering from Lyme disease, Anne Ferjani-Grandmougin was treated for multiple sclerosis.

She lived a nightmare. It all started in 2008. After seven months of diagnostic wandering, Anne Ferjani-Grandmougin learned that she was suffering from multiple sclerosis. As she told La Voix du Nord on the occasion of the release of her book “Lyme, my disease that we took for another”, published by L’Harmattan, the sixty-year-old was treated for eight years for this disease. But, in reality, she does not suffer from this pathology. In fact, eight years earlier, she was bitten by a tick, contracting Lyme disease. “I don’t blame anyone, it’s not a medical error because Lyme is a disease that is very difficult to differentiate from others.“, specifies the teacher researcher with the daily newspaper. It is thanks to an antibiotic treatment prescribed for an infection that she begins to wonder about her state of health. With this treatment, she felt much better and her state of health. deteriorated again when she was no longer taking these drugs. “I then resumed all my analyzes, all peeled. I thought it was infectious. I made the connection with Lyme disease“.





Sequelae

After a first negative test, she turned to the France Lyme association and was taken care of by a Belgian doctor. Since 2016, she has finally been treated for the illness from which she really suffers and her condition has improved considerably. “I rework, I rework, I have a life. If this doctor hadn’t treated me, I would have died“. Anne Ferjani-Grandmougin has suffered from the after-effects of this ill-treatment such as nerve pains”but I would never really know if they are related to Lyme or to the heavy treatment, including chemotherapy, that I had“. Today, she regrets a lack of budget to treat Lyme disease in France. All proceeds from the sale of her book go to the Lyme disease research fund.

