World football – FIFA taken by the throat by Europe with its World Cup

Opposed to the World Cup project every two years, more than a dozen European federations are considering leaving FIFA. If the Nordic countries are surely part of it, it is not certain that the French Football Federation and its president Noël Le Graët join the revolt.

Unfortunately for his many detractors, the plan of the World Cup every two years becomes concrete. New proof this week since FIFA is organizing videoconferences with the coaches to discuss the subject. Or rather to defend his idea, which is very much criticized by the various actors. Supporters, players, coaches… Opponents express themselves at all levels. Including at the highest national scales. Indeed, the Associated Press agency tells us that more than a dozen European federations would consider leaving FIFA if the latter does not abandon its project.





The source does not cite any particular country. But given their recent press release, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Iceland and the Faroe Islands are surely among them. ” If a majority in FIFA decides to adopt the proposal on the biannual World Cups, the Nordic football associations will have to consider other actions and scenarios closer to our values ​​than what FIFA is proposing today. “, Warned these federations in a common text. It’s hard to say if it’s just a push of a button.

The FFF should abstain

In any case, the statutes of the international body allow a federation to “resign” at the end of a calendar year, on condition of sending a registered letter to the general secretariat six months in advance. And to accept the idea of ​​no longer participating in the World Cup. It remains to be seen who the other federations involved in this boycott would be. Not sure that the FFF joins the revolt, its boss Noël Le Graët being undecided. ” Personally, I am not against it, but I am not giving a blank check either. There is a big reflection on my part. I need to know if this project enriches or impoverishes the French Federation, of which I am the president », Reacted the tricolor leader, without hiding his essential criterion.