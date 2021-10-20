Worn by Squid Game, Netflix did better than expected in Q3

Squid Game The counters continue to panic, to the point that the Korean series may well have saved the year of its broadcaster, Netflix. It welcomed more subscribers than expected in the third quarter thanks to its nugget.

Squid Game really seems like Netflix’s goose that lays golden eggs. A gallinaceous species that came at the right time for the platform, which seemed a little struggling at the start of the year. In the third quarter, it welcomed 4.38 million new subscribers, about 500,000 more than what analysts had expected. In total, it now has 212.6 million customers, largely consolidating its position as market leader. By the end of the year, it is targeting 222 million. Wall Street was not mistaken, since the Netflix title gained more than 3% on the sidelines of these announcements. Its turnover is also up 16% to $ 7.5 billion.





Almost $ 900 million in “impact value”

I have to say that Squid Game is a record machine. The Korean series cost only $ 21.4 million according to information reported earlier in the week by Bloomberg, but its estimated “impact value” by Netflix is ​​estimated to be $ 891.1 million. Remember that it has officially become the best start for a series on the American platform, with 132 million accounts having viewed at least two minutes of the program during its first 23 days of availability. 66% of these spectators would have watched the series in its entirety, according to Bloomberg.