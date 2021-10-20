WSOP 2021 – Winamax

Pierre Calamusa remakes us the blow of the final Super Turbo Bounty

The bracelet will have to wait (again): LeVietFou falls in 4th place … but collects $ 70,994





The memory is still fresh in our memories: this morning of the week spent vibrating in distance to the rhythm of the ultra-fast walk of Pierre Calamusa in the $ 1,000 Super Turbo Bounty event. Two weeks later, to the day, LeVietF0u played the film almost identically, in a gesture that the meteorologist played by Bill Murray in One Endless Day. Launched a test with identical parameters (20-minute rounds and Knockout format, only the buy-in increased a little bit), the Team Winamax pro once again passed between the drops of a gigantic field – 1,441 registrations – during a single day in the form of a marathon run at high tempo allegrissimo. And we, of course, once again spent the morning destroying our F5 key on WSOP.com and browsing in search of a video-connected phone in the Amazon Room – coach Stéphane Matheu has resumed service on Instagram, joined this time by journalist Fabien Richard via Facebook.

Arrived at the final table with the chip-lead, Pierre will have once again been the victim of a structure which obviously left very little room for creativity and fantasy. We do not have the precise details of the facts of the game which precipitated our hero’s fall to fourth place – the reporters on the spot were apparently overwhelmed by the pace of the game, content to list the blows that led. to an elimination – Peter was not involved in any of them. We can assume that to go from a stack of 6.83 million (24 BB) around midnight, at the start of the final, to less than ten blinds at the time of playing his last shot (an Ace-King paid standing on the BB table after an SB shove of Karaolis Sereika, who finds the flush with Jack-10), Pierre has certainly thrown a large number of trash cans, abandoned his big blinds with a grimace, perhaps attempted one or two unsuccessful preflop thefts … In short, his leeway has been reduced. reduced at full speed, and when a concrete hand finally arrived, the percentages betrayed him.

In summary, a performance in the final rather ghostly for the pro of Team Winamax … but which once again results in a reward that is not at all spectral: $ 65,494, to which we must add eleven elimination bonuses, or $ 5,500. No bracelet (at least not yet), but an additional gain that consolidates the profitability of his first trip to Vegas since 2019: this is what Pierre chooses to retain at the end of his second WSOP final table in two weeks. “I’m a little disappointed, because once again very close and very far … But I’m playing well, my Vegas is going well, and I’m happy to do deep runs, because casually it pays!“Come on, let’s take it and forget the rest: tomorrow will be another day.

