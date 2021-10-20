Xbox Game Pass: Fewer Subscribers Than Xbox Expected But Growth Continues | Xbox one

In Microsoft’s gaming strategy, there is no doubt that the Xbox Game Pass takes the lead. The firm is very aggressive in the development of its service launched in 2017 with many games added regularly as well as with agreements with third-party publishers for “day one Game Pass” releases and of course the presence of all Xbox exclusives.

However, we recently learned that while the number of subscribers is increasing, the growth is not enough to meet the target set by Microsoft.

More Xbox Game Pass subscribers, but an even higher goal

In the fiscal report of the last 12 months of Microsoft put forward by Axios, we learn that the number of subscribers increased by 37.48% during the fiscal year which ended on June 30. . While this increase is good news, it remains insufficient given the expected growth target of 47.79%.





As a reminder, the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers increased by 85.75% in 2020, exceeding the growth target of 71% set at the time. The release of the two new consoles, the period of COVID as well as the arrival of certain headlines in the service had surely helped to exceed this target.

Microsoft measures the success of Xbox Game Pass with the growth in the number of subscribers year over year rather than the final number of subscribers. Officially, the last figure communicated dates from January 2021 and it was 18 million members. Given the growth of the service, the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers should have approached 20 million members in June 2021 and should approach 25 million by the end of the year.

Despite continued strong growth in the service, this poor performance of the Xbox Game Pass could explain Microsoft’s silence for months on the subject so as not to upset shareholders.

With the release of many titles expected in 2022 as well as Age of Empires IV, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 at the end of the year, Microsoft should however be able to correct the situation and see new players join its service in the months. future.