Xbox Game Pass missed annual targets set by Microsoft

This document reveals that the growth in the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers was 37% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, when Microsoft had set a growth target of 48%. The registration of new subscribers was therefore slower than expected, while the Xbox Game Pass had done better than expected the previous year by achieving growth of 86% against a target of 71% for the fiscal year. fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

As Axios points out, Xbox Game Pass is the only video game criteria present here amid other performance goals, such as the number of LinkedIn sessions or Microsoft Teams uses. The more Microsoft achieves these goals, the more group leaders receive more shares. The Xbox Game Pass subscription, which is unlike any other proposition on the market, is now at the heart of Microsoft’s video game strategy, which intends to capture players on Xbox console, PC but also mobile and possibly directly on TV soon. , by developing its Xbox Cloud Gaming.





As for the exact number of subscribers to Microsoft’s service, it has not been officially communicated since the 18 million in January 2021, but a growth of 37% (calculated from the figures communicated in April and September 2020) implies that the number of subscribers on June 30 was 20 million, still quite far from the 47 million PlayStation Plus subscribers. “We will announce a new number at some point“, To confirmed most recently Phil Spencer. We imagine that the figure in question could be communicated in early 2022, once Microsoft has captured a new wave of subscribers with titles like Age of Empires 4, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, his big cartridges of the fall.